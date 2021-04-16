Woops! Dutch webshop mistakenly hands out thousands of €15 vouchers

The Dutch love saving money and won’t say no to a good deal — so a giant webshop accidentally giving out thousands of vouchers feels like a second (third?) Christmas.

Now, thousands of fortunate and quick-fingered individuals can save money on their next purchase from Bol.com after the company mistakenly shared a voucher worth €15 online.

While Bol.com never intended to share this voucher with users in the Netherlands, the lucky people who got hold of it can keep it, reports RTL Nieuws.

“The voucher was only intended for French-speaking Belgians. But due to an error, the ad accidentally came online in the Netherlands,” a spokesperson said. The company hasn’t said whether it was a technical error or a human error.

Thousands of vouchers

The company also won’t disclose how many people managed to get the voucher. However, more than 49,000 have seen the ad according to data from Facebook.

The voucher was online for hours, Facebook users state. “I saw so many reactions. I wouldn’t be surprised if thousands or tens of thousands of people claimed it,” says Facebook user Deborah.

If you are now madly searching through the social media platform hoping to also save money on your next purchase, we’ll have to disappoint you. Bol.com has already taken the voucher off the internet. Better luck next time!

Feature Image: Bol.com/Supplied