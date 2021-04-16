Relaxation of coronavirus measures in the Netherlands may not happen until mid-May

Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Closed-sign-on-a-shop-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Artem Beliaikin/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photography-of-sigage-1079002/

After debating coronavirus measures in the Dutch parliament yesterday, Mark Rutte announced today that we may not see any relaxations in the Netherlands until May. 

There will be a Catshuis meeting next weekend where the infection rate and hospital figures will be reviewed. If the R rate has not dropped enough the opening of terraces and shops may be shifted once again, reports the NOS.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Rutte hinted that measures may be relaxed on April 28. However, since then he has said that this date, as well as the earlier promises of opening on April 21, were always “pencilled in.”

He told the NOS that “we’re really not going to do irresponsible things.” According to Rutte, the Dutch cabinet is reviewing the hospital figures week by week and “if April 28 is not possible, it will be May 3 or 6. Otherwise, the next date will be May 13.”

Are you surprised by this update in the roadmap? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Artem Beliaikin/Pexels

Previous article: Woops! Dutch webshop mistakenly hands out thousands of €15 vouchers
Next article: Hikes and walks in Rotterdam: 12 places for the perfect nature escape
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

