Relaxation of coronavirus measures in the Netherlands may not happen until mid-May

After debating coronavirus measures in the Dutch parliament yesterday, Mark Rutte announced today that we may not see any relaxations in the Netherlands until May.

There will be a Catshuis meeting next weekend where the infection rate and hospital figures will be reviewed. If the R rate has not dropped enough the opening of terraces and shops may be shifted once again, reports the NOS.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Rutte hinted that measures may be relaxed on April 28. However, since then he has said that this date, as well as the earlier promises of opening on April 21, were always “pencilled in.”

He told the NOS that “we’re really not going to do irresponsible things.” According to Rutte, the Dutch cabinet is reviewing the hospital figures week by week and “if April 28 is not possible, it will be May 3 or 6. Otherwise, the next date will be May 13.”

Feature Image: Artem Beliaikin/Pexels