A holiday to Greece with no quarantine? This may be possible soon

Chloe Lovatt
Image: Dimitris Mourousiadis/Pexels

Picture it, you’re lounging next to the crystal blue sea of an exotic Greek island. This could be a reality for Dutchies this summer, as Greece wants to remove mandatory quarantine for travellers from the Netherlands. 

In fact, Greece wants to remove quarantine for all arrivals from EU countries. At the moment, anyone coming into the country has to quarantine for one week. This measure could be lifted as soon as next Monday, according to RTL Nieuws. So say hello to a summer of bronzing yourself of the beach!

Who else will get the green light?

Lucky travellers from the UK, Israel, the US, Serbia, and UEA will also soon be allowed to arrive in Greece without having to quarantine. Tourism is a huge source of revenue for Greece and authorities are keen to get the sector back up and running (yes please 🙏 ).

However, it’s not as simple as just hopping on a plane. Travellers have to prove that they have been vaccinated or provide a negative coronavirus test. The Greek authorities also want to start testing travellers on a random basis.

Travel advice from the Dutch government

Even if restrictions are lifted for travellers from the Netherlands, the Dutch government has advised residents not to travel abroad until at least May 15. It has also introduced a mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving in the Netherlands from high-risk countries.

Would you jump on a plane to Greece if there’s no quarantine? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Dimitris Mourousiadis/Pexels

