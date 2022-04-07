You can now get a ferry between the Netherlands and Norway! 

NewsInternational
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
ferry-cruise-ship-on-coast-norway
Cruise Ship, Cruise Liners On Geiranger fjord, Norway

The startup company, Holland Norway Lines, has officially launched its new ferry route. As of today, you can now sail between the Netherlands and Norway. 🚢 All aboard! 

The new ferry service will sail from the Netherlands’ Eemshaven in Groningen and arrive in Kristiansand in Norway, reports Life In Norway. 🌊

The ferry has space for 1,500 passengers and 350 cars. It also comes with a sports pub, restaurants and even an onboard sauna resort with saunas and hot tubs. How class! 🧖‍♀️

Tell me more!  

The ferry will take 18 hours to travel between the Netherlands and Norway — offering plenty of time for some sightseeing opportunities! 👀

The ferry will depart from the Netherlands at 3 PM, three times a week. Outbound ferry journeys will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and arrive in Norway at 9 AM the following day. 

Return journeys from Norway will also begin at 3 PM every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. 

Let’s talk prices

Ok great! But how much is it going to cost you? Let’s lay it all out:

By footWith a carWith a motorbikeWith a camper
Outbound journeys (Eemshaven-Kristiansand)€75€230€255€440
Homebound journeys (Kristiansand-Eemshaven)€75€230€255€440

Travel with sustainable goals

Holland Norway Lines also mentions the company’s sustainable goals for this ferry route on their website. Their goal is to “create a zero-emission cruise-ferry connection between Holland and Norway”. 

Sustainability is certainly a perk — and so is the travel time. This new ferry route will provide a systematic route for drivers and shorten the travel time of those traveling by car.  

Are you excited about this new ferry option to Norway? Any travel plans? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleNS introduces plastic bottle deposit machines in five major train stations
Next articleLiving in the Netherlands without speaking Dutch
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

5 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Don’t spice up your life: these Dutch herb mixes may contain salmonella 

Do you enjoy cooking dishes with a ton of seasoning and flavours? We don't mean to rain on your parade,...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Don’t spice up your life: these Dutch herb mixes may contain salmonella 

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Do you enjoy cooking dishes with a ton of seasoning and flavours? We don't mean to rain on your parade, but some of those...

19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 2
Thinking about taking a day trip from Amsterdam? Wat leuk! (How nice!) There is heaps to see in the Dutch capital, but you can...

The average Dutch person pays €2 to Russia every day, study finds

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Netherlands has openly stated its support for Ukrainians. However, in spite of calling for sanctions and seizing Russian...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X