Girls (12 and 14) set seven fires across Dutch city because they were bored

Things got out of control fast

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Two young girls have been arrested for arson after confessing to setting no less than seven fires across the city of Alkmaar, causing one shop to burn down completely.

With little to do during the school holidays, the “vulnerable girls” acted out of boredom, not targeted action, their lawyer Elwin Boska tells NH.

Seven fires in seven buildings

The Public Prosecution Service is holding the girls responsible for seven fires across the city.

The series started on the first floor of the city centre library, followed by the McDonald’s toilets, Hema, the Grote Kerk, the Vue cinema and then a tent in a Declathon shop.

While staff extinguished these fires in time, a clothing store in the De Mare shopping centre went up in flames. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Why did this happen?

The pair had a lighter between them as they both smoke, but they did not explain why they started setting fires.

Alkmaar locals are understandably angry. Footage of the young girls’ arrests is now circulating online, as well as rumours.

READ MORE | Dutch emergency numbers you should know in the Netherlands

Some believe the girls acted on orders, were put under pressure, or were even following a TikTok challenge. However, according to Boskma, he has found no indications to substantiate any of these.

With an investigation now underway, the 12-year-old suspect awaits a verdict on house arrest, while the 14-year-old remains in custody for at least two more weeks.

What do you think of the young girls setting fires out of boredom? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
19 of the very best things to do in the Veluwe in 2024
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

