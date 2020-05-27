The largest city in Noord-Brabant, Eindhoven de gekste is a curious mix of typical Dutch atmosphere and a high level of industry. If “Work hard, party harder” is your motto, then Eindhoven might be the perfect Dutch city for you. But since WFH and PFH (party from home) is the new normal, today we’re gonna answer the question “What else is there to do in the industrial heart of the Netherlands?”

To quote Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” and adapt it a little, “I came (back) to The Netherlands for the waters”. Then I ended up in Eindhoven and started to hear from all of my acquaintances “Waters? What waters? We’re in Eindhoven.” Bummer, right? Yet in the nine months I have been living here, I had discovered that the Netherlands’ city of technology and innovation has more to offer than I had thought initially.

Since the intelligent lockdown, you surely know that time is definitely relative. “How long a minute depends upon which side of the bathroom museum door you’re on.”

The countdown to June 1

June 1 is a well-expected day. Not only the cafes, bars and restaurants will re-open, but the museums as well. You can only buy the tickets online, in order to avoid crowds and the museum must assure that the health risks are assessed beforehand, says the Dutch government. The question is: how can you still fill up your time until then? Don’t worry, it’s not a rhetorical question. We’ve got you covered!

You can choose to e-visit a museum while you’re taking a work break or you can unwind after work in a park. Here is what you can do online and offline in Eindhoven: