This immersive art experience lets you discover the greatest Dutch artists in a whole new light

Who said that paintings need to be stuck on walls, confined within the restrictive boundaries of a frame? Certainly not Fabrique des Lumières!

Our visit to this innovative Amsterdam art centre showed us a one-of-a-kind museum: one where art is immersive, engaging, and accessible — instead of just admired from a distance.

Curious to know more? Let us introduce you to the magical world of Fabrique des Lumières.

What is Fabrique des Lumières?

Fabrique des Lumières means “factory of lights” in French, and it’s a digital art centre that hosts immersive art exhibitions featuring moving images and music.

Using light, sound, and art, the exhibitions transport you into different worlds — be it by breathing life into the brushstrokes of artists like Van Gogh and Monet or by letting you get up close to the vastness of outer space.

Since 2022, the mesmerising art centre has been welcoming visitors from all over the world to a former gas factory in Amsterdam West, the historical Westergasfabriek.

While its wide walls are easily turned into a canvas where artwork can be projected, sound travels freely and evenly, allowing you to enjoy the carefully curated soundtrack accompanying each show.

What’s on right now?

A visit to Fabrique des Lumières usually features three exhibitions: a big one, lasting over half an hour, and two shorter ones, making the entire experience last about an hour.

As the shows may vary across days and timeslots, we recommend you check the centre’s program beforehand. (Or, you can just show up and let the exhibitions surprise you. 😉)

Too curious to wait? Here’s a sneak peek of what’s on right now.👇

Meet the Dutch Masters, from Vermeer to Van Gogh

It’s hard not to be moved when these amazing colours are paired with music. ❤️ Image: Fabrique des Lumières

The first of the big exhibitions currently on display is all about the Dutch classics.

Think big names like Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Van Gogh, but also many others — for a total of over 325 artworks by about 50 different painters.

The show is a true voyage through time, taking you on an exciting journey through Dutch history. In less than an hour, you will be transported to a charming Dutch village, to the middle of the sea in the eye of a raging storm, and to a bright, melancholy sunflower field. 🌻

While the main event unfolds in the big Hall, a small side room offers a slideshow featuring details about the paintings projected outside, giving you the chance for an informative break from the main show if any of the artworks spark your curiosity.

Dive into the colourful world of Mondriaan

Mondriaan switches up the mood. 🔴🔵🟡 Image: Fabrique des Lumières

There is something for modern art lovers included in your ticket as well. The exhibition dedicated to Mondriaan is one of the shorter ones, but in just a few minutes, it immerses visitors in a completely different atmosphere.

Forget the nostalgia of the Dutch masters, and make way for the hustle and bustle of modern life: think New York, skyscrapers, and Mondriaan’s colourful shapes and lines, all paired with some warm, lively jazz. 🎨

👀 Pro tip: For an enhanced experience, we recommend enjoying this exhibition while sitting or lying down in one of the Hall’s two small rooms covered in mirrors — thank us later.

Ready to dive into art?

Have we captured your curiosity? The Dutch Masters, from Vermeer to Van Gogh + Mondriaan can be enjoyed together at Fabrique des Lumières.

Tickets start at just €14 and can be bought at the entrance or online, where you can also find more detailed information about how to get there, working hours, and accessibility.

📍 Location: Pazzanistraat 37, 1014 DB Amsterdam

🎟️ Ticket price: Between €14 and €18 (free for children under 5)

⏰ Opening times: Every day from 9:45 AM to 10:40 AM

Have you been to Fabrique des Lumières before? Tell us all about your art travels in the comments below.