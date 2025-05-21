🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Finally! EU majority supports Dutch push for Israel investigation

Emanuela Occhipinti
After several long months, the EU is finally taking a stand against Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Here’s what we know! 👇

Earlier this month, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs suggested an investigation into Israel’s activities in the region. Initially, support didn’t come easily. (Ja, we’re looking at you, Germany. 👀)

Now, backed by the support of 16 EU member states, the Dutch proposal has finally been accepted and greenlit by the Foreign Policy Chief, Kaja Kallas. A minor diplomatic win, but an important one, nonetheless!

Dutch initiative gains EU support

While the investigation might seem like a small step, Kysia Hekster, the NOS’ EU correspondent, notes that it has special significance. 👇

Why? Well, “because it comes from the Netherlands, which is seen as one of Israel’s most loyal allies,” she explains.

READ MORE | Largest protest in 20 years: Thousands gather in The Hague to march against government’s stance on Israel

Hekster also added that it “shows how terrible the situation in Gaza is, that more and more countries are permeated by it and that they are now really saying: the European Union must also take action.”

Minister Veldkamp is of a similar mind, telling the NOS that Israel’s blockade of aid supplies to Gaza “is against international humanitarian law”.

He added that until the proposed investigation is carried out, the Netherlands will use its veto power to block negotiations in the EU–Israel cooperation agreement.

Humanitarian law under the spotlight

Human rights organisations around the world have long argued that Israel is guilty of violations of international humanitarian law, or even of committing genocide.

READ MORE | The Netherlands threatens sanctions against Israel over potential Rafah land attack

Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office, stated: “While this is a welcome first step, it also comes devastatingly late. The extent of human suffering in Gaza for the past 19 months has been unimaginable. Israel is committing genocide in Gaza with chilling impunity.”

Do you believe this could lead to real change? Share your thoughts and join the conversation below! 👇

Emanuela Occhipinti
