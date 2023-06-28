ReviewsAttractions

Adulting? Nah. This adult playground will awaken your inner child in the most wholesome way

Naomi Lamaury
Launch yourself into a room-sized ball pit, get your groove on at the silent disco, or cuddle with ginormous teddy bears — this adult playground has us saying “yes, please. Now!” 🎈

The WONDR Immersive Playground Experience in Amsterdam takes you far away from the hustle and bustle of life and brings you right back to childhood dreams. 

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Move from one room to the next, filled to the brim with all kinds of things to play around with, from bouncy castles to karaoke machines. This is a place with no limits — you can (actually, you need to) touch, jump, and sing with absolutely everything you see. 🕺

With rooms filled with confetti curtains and a slide that plops you right into a pool full of marshmallows, you’re sure to snap the most unique and unbelievable photos without even needing to take out your phone. 

How? All your escapades are caught on professional and innovative cameras, so you’ll never forget one moment of the day. 

Your photos and GIFs from your whole experience will be sent right into your inbox at the end of the day. 

There’s absolutely no chance of you leaving the place without your cheeks hurting from the hours of laughter and a hundred fabulous and colourful Instagram-worthy pictures.

Ready to play like a kid? For just €25.95, you can dive into this immersive experience with free cancellation. 

Enough reading, more bouncing! Book your ticket here now and never look back! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

