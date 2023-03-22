9 brilliant places to work or study in Maastricht

Finding the best place to work or study in Maastricht can be tricky: where can you sit all day? Where has the best coffee? And where, oh where, are the power outlets?

If you’re in Maastricht and can’t find the motivation at home, simply go and find it somewhere (preferably with caffeine) nearby.👇

Here are the best cafes and coworking spots to work or study in Maastricht!

1. Plein 1992: for the coffee lovers

This café belongs to the famous Coffeelovers franchise, and it’s the only branch with table service! So, you can sit down, open your laptop, and get served as you please. ☕

At Plein 1992, you’ll also find power plugs next to the tables, which is great if you’re planning on taking an entire day to study at the café.

It’s also right on the corner of the Meuse river, so after your productive study sesh, feel free to take a stroll along Maastricht’s beautiful waterways. 🌊

🏢 Type: Café

💰 Price: Stay for a cup of coffee

⏰ Opening hours: 8 AM until 6 PM from Monday to Friday, 9 AM until 6 PM from Saturday to Sunday

📍 Location: Plein 1992 77, Maastricht

2. The Social Hub: the coolest coworking around

Image: The Social Hub/Supplied https://news.thesocialhub.co/media_kits/228823/

Want to be surrounded by people who know how to work hard and play hard? The Social Hub (formerly the Student Hotel) is a startup hub, and coworking spot that is buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit.

Housed in a former factory, this spot is surrounded by cultural attractions. But you’re here to get work done, right? No stress! The spacious work areas, huge desks, natural light and (best of all) free coffee and tea will give you a hand.

Choose from a day pass, month pass, dedicated desk, or even a private office — the opportunities are endless and the people are ridiculously friendly.

🏢 Type: Coworking

💰 Price: €15 for a day pass, flexible memberships from €109 per month

⏰ Opening hours: 8:30 AM-6:30 PM Monday to Friday

📍 Location: Sphinxcour 9a, 6211 XZ

3. Zondag: for chill study sessions

While this gezellige café is relatively small, it has several seating options; from four-seat tables to solo barstools, you can get comfortable whether you’re coming alone or with your friends.

READ MORE | A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Zondag is also reputable for bringing in an international crowd, so you’ll probably hear other languages other than Dutch and English there.

Hot tip: it gets packed in the evenings, so this place is best for a daytime study or work session.

🏢 Type: Café

💰 Price: From €3.30 for a cappuccino

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 2 AM from Monday to Friday, 10 AM until 3 AM from Saturday to Sunday

📍 Location: Wijckerbrugstraat 42 Maastricht

4. Fixed Gear Coffee: work your brain and your bike

Fixed Gear Coffee combines your ol’ regular coffee shop (the usual type 😉) and a bike workshop — coffee and cycling, does it get more Dutch than this?

Is your bicycle in a rut and you’re too busy to go fix it, kill two birds with one stone and get some work done while having it repaired. 🚲

If you want to work or study there while a fur baby stares at you over your laptop screen, geen probleem. You can freely bring in your fluffy companion as Fixed Gear Coffee is also pet-friendly! 🐕

🏢 Type: Bicycle store/café

💰 Price: €3.00 for a Cappuccino

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 5 PM from Monday to Sunday

📍 Location: Grote Gracht 42, Maastricht

5. ROOOMS: entrepreneurial atmosphere

Want a workplace in the centre of Maastricht? ROOOMS is bustling with startups and freelancers, making it the ideal place to get work done.

Tucked among the desks is everything you need for productivity: outlets, printers, meeting rooms, free fruit, and coffee that just keeps flowing.

It’s also the perfect place to practice your Dutch and network — all from just €65 per month!

🏢 Type: Coworking

💰 Price: From €65 per month for a flexible desk

⏰ Opening hours: 8:30 AM until 5 PM from Monday to Friday

📍 Location: Boschstraat 21, 6211 AS

6. Joost en Maartje: student-friendly prices

While Joost en Maartje is much larger than our other recommendations for places to work or study in Maastricht, it still has a chill and homely environment with a great working atmosphere.

With free WiFi and power plugs available at dining tables, this café is the perfect place to get some hard tasks done. 💻

READ MORE | Studying in Maastricht: the ultimate guide to Maastricht University and more

The café offers breakfast, lunch, and a whole bunch of coffee options. And, their menu has very reasonable prices — great for students on a budget!

🏢 Type: Café

💰 Price: Just the price of food and drink!

⏰ Opening hours: 8:30 AM until 5 PM from Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Maastrichter Heidenstraat 8

7. Alley Cat Bikes & Coffee: for comfort and a good cup of joe

Like Fixed Gear Coffee, Alley Cat Bikes & Coffee also combines bike repairs and specialty coffee. What else would you expect in the Netherlands?

Located in the heart of Maastricht, this café is the perfect chill place to work and study while your bike gets a quick check-up. 🚲

Another plus? The café has an open-layout setting with loads of natural light to keep you feeling less like a dungeon rat and more like a refreshed youngster as you work. ✍️

🏢 Type: Bicycle store/Café

💰 Price: Order a coffee and you can work away!

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 5 PM from Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Hoenderstraat 15-17, Maastricht

8. Coffeelovers Dominicanen: in Maastricht’s old cathedral

Has there ever been a more inspiring place to work? Image: Bettina Miera/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Coffeelovers Dominicanen is the ultimate work or study place for book lovers in Maastricht — what better place to get those readings done than in an old cathedral-turned-bookstore? ⛪

Once you’re done studying in an 11th-century iconic structure in the centre of Maastricht, feel free to take a walk around the shop’s offerings. 📚

While this café ranks on the pricier side, the background view of the historical cathedral as you work easily tops that boring white wall in front of your desk at home.

🏢 Type: Bookstore/café

💰 Price: Order a drink or some lunch and you can get stuff done

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 6 PM from Tuesday to Friday, 9 AM until 5 PM on Saturday, 12 PM until 6 PM on Sunday, 10 AM until 6 PM on Monday

📍 Location: Dominikanerkerkstraat 1, Maastricht

9. Coffeelovers de Annex: perfect for productive parents

Last but not least, we have another branch of Coffeelovers: De Annex! A quiet and chill café on the corner of the Meuse river! 🌊

This place is ideal for parents who want to take their child outside but still need to get some work done.

With a play corner in the back of the café, your kid can play away while you catch up on some paperwork. 🧑‍💼

🏢 Type: Café

💰 Price: €3.50 for a Cappuccino

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 5 PM from Monday to Sunday

📍 Location: Plein 1992 15, Maastricht

Maastricht has much to offer when it comes to places to study and work on offer. Time to get productive! 🧑🏼‍💻

Will you be heading to one of Maastricht’s cosy cafés? Tell us in the comments!