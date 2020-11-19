Wittenberg isn’t your average hotel or your average apartment. It’s an aparthotel, intentionally designed for long stays in Amsterdam. It’s the perfect home-base for people coming to work or visit Amsterdam for a week or more and is especially ideal for new expats moving to the city.

Nearly every expat moving to Amsterdam has a period of transition while they’re looking for their permanent housing. It can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. Rather than stay at a basic hotel or settle for a permanent home you’re not totally happy with, it makes sense to relax into somewhere comfortable in the meantime. I personally stayed at Wittenberg for a month when I first arrived in the Netherlands and would do it again in a heartbeat.

So if you’re in the market for a short-term home in Amsterdam or work in the global mobility sector, Wittenberg may be just what you’re after too. They provide all the amenities you need to really feel at home, combining the attentive service you’d expect from an upscale hotel with the comfort and convenience of having your own personal headquarters. With an outstanding location, modern, tastefully appointed apartments, exceptional service, and all the comforts of home, you may never want to leave.

We teamed up with the wonderful folks of Wittenberg to bring you the scoop on this fantastic establishment. We’re pretty wild about it, and we think you will be too.

A prime location in De Plantage

Wittenberg is situated alongside the Nieuwe Keizersgracht canal in the heart of De Plantagebuurt. This charming old neighbourhood is just east of the city centre. It’s close enough to all the action but far enough away for a bit of refuge. The area is quiet yet vibrant, full of gorgeous green spaces, with an excellent selection of cafes and restaurants — an ideal landing pad in Amsterdam.

Wittenberg is as close as can be to the stunning Hortus Botanicus gardens, and it’s just a stone’s throw away from the Artis Zoo. Other popular destinations like the famous Waterlooplein market, the Jewish quarter, Carré Theatre, and the Dutch National Opera and Ballet are all within easy walking distance.

One particularly nice thing about De Plantage is that it’s just a 15-minute walk to the city centre, so it’s simple to venture out to hustle and bustle too. You can easily walk to many Amsterdam hotspots, but if you prefer public transportation, the Metro is just steps away. You can hop on and be in Zuidas, the business district, in no time.

The historic building with a modern twist

Bright, spacious, contemporary — Wittenberg has all the things on your list and more in a centrally-located Amsterdam hotel. They offer urban comfort in a historical setting, lending to an unpretentious boutique feeling.

When you first approach the stately 18th-century building, it’s clear it’s always been a place for people. With a welcoming courtyard and windowed brick facade, the building is brimming with stories of the past. Formerly called Lutherhuis, it was established in 1772 as a nursing home, built by the Lutheran church. Over the years, it’s welcomed people through its doors as an orphanage, kindergarten, and refugee home.

The historic building preserves its original character, with tasteful modern updates. The interior is now sleek and fresh with historic charm, while the outdoor area hosts a lovely shared garden. Particularly helpful during these times of stay-at-home restrictions, you can enjoy a bit of fresh air and respite.

Another great design feature is the indoor social working space, perfect for getting some independent focus time, having a meeting, or playing board games with the family. Plenty of natural sunlight and plants brighten the space, while coffee and tea are always at the ready to keep your batteries charged. Also important, the staff monitors the capacity of the space to ensure proper social distancing.

Full-service apartments

Wittenberg has 115 tastefully restored and stylishly furnished apartments. They’re incredibly open and bright, sparkling clean, and ultra-comfortable, designed to give you everything you need for a comfortable long-stay. It’s easy to unpack, settle in, and feel right at home. Wittenberg offers a range of room styles, so whether you’re looking for a studio for yourself or a three-bedroom for your family, they can easily meet your needs.

To accommodate more people working from home during this time, Wittenberg has transformed some of their apartments into office suites so you can work from home in comfort. These apartments have a separate office with a desk and office chair (plus other bells and whistles) where you can close the door and easily tune out any distractions. They’re ideal spaces for individuals looking for a change in scenery or for companies as part of a corporate travel programme.

Each of the apartments has a fully-equipped kitchen, and you’ll find plenty of grocery stores within easy walking distance. With everything you need to cook your favourite meals, you won’t have to rely on take-out or delivery while restaurants are closed for seating. But if you do, that’s no problem either — the staff at reception will kindly deliver to your room.

The apartments come equipped with all the basics you’d expect, plus great extras like:

Apple TV

Dishwasher

Laundry

Wardrobe and dresser

Toiletries

But the best part of all, the apartments start at 85 euros per day with a minimum stay of seven nights — an astonishing rate for everything that’s included.

Prioritising wellbeing

Since Wittenberg specialises in longer stays than a traditional hotel, they take extra steps to ensure your physical and mental wellbeing. Their extensive wellbeing program is accessible through a handy website. You’ll obviously find yoga and the best running routes, but there’s a surprising number of other resources as well. Wondering where to find nearby playgrounds, or how to make a classic Dutch pea soup? They’ve got all the answers you seek.

In normal times, Wittenberg hosts a long list of group activities, from morning coffee and mediation to boot camp and kids art parties. Of course, during coronavirus these are scaled-back, but they’re constantly searching for creative ways to meet your wellbeing needs, especially in these challenging times. They’re even expanding their online streaming offerings of group classes, so you can still stay fit and well from the comfort of your own apartment.

Wittenberg also has partnerships with nearby health and wellbeing studios. You can keep your mind and body in top working order with specialised training like spinning, or even a day at the spa — they’ll be happy to assist you in setting it up. They even offer deals on some class packages.

When you feel like staying closer to home (or when the government requires you to) the on-site gym allows the freedom of working out from home. During coronavirus times, it operates via sign-up to ensure it’s never too crowded.

So many extras

Wittenberg offers all kinds of other perks to their guests as well. Small gestures like a twice-weekly cleaning of your apartment, bikes available for hire, and wheelchair accessibility make all the difference. They also have 24/7 guest support — “house hosts,” as they call them, who are friendly and helpful, and also give you plenty of space and privacy. They will assist you with any questions you may have, offer local tips, or help with any other needs that may come up.

House hosts can even set you up with special arrangements like high-end nanny and concierge service or arrange for a bottle of locally distilled gin. And Wittenberg maintains partnerships with some excellent nearby businesses, so you can get discounts all over the neighbourhood — anything from a special meal at a nearby restaurant to a custom-made suit.

Another bonus is that since the aparthotel is designed for long-stays, guests are staying a minimum of one week. This means there’s very little commotion at the reception area with other guests checking in and out. When you come and go, you truly have the feeling that you’re at home.

Also good to know: Wittenberg is a part of edyn — the serviced apartment and aparthotel group including Locke design-led aparthotels, SACO serviced apartments and the elegant, boutique apartments of The Moorgate. edyn maintains a commitment to social responsibility and is continuously working to improve recycling and energy-saving and minimise the use of plastics as part of its environmental responsibility policy.

How Wittenberg is managing coronavirus

Wittenberg is taking steps to be COVID-19-safe. They’re closely monitoring the advice of the government and health authorities, and making sure their practices are up to the highest standard, with enhanced cleaning procedures and appropriate social distancing measures. They’re prioritising the health and safety of their guests and employees while also providing reduced rates and more flexibility with booking.

If you’re coming from abroad and need to quarantine upon arrival, the staff will make sure you have everything you need. They will safely deliver all of your meals while you relax or work from the comfort of your home office.

Whether you’re coming to Amsterdam for business, leisure, or a new home, the charming and friendly Wittenberg will make sure you do it in style. Contact them via email or check out their website to arrange your future home away from home in Amsterdam.

Feature Image: Wittenberg/Supplied