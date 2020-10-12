27 Borrel at a brown bar

Dutch brown cafes or bruin cafes (easy) are lovely to visit year-round, but there’s something particularly gezellig about a brown cafe in the winter. If you’re not familiar, these are bars that have maintained their traditional old Dutch charm, and they are literally quite brown. It’s like taking a time machine back to the 1600s when wood panelling and brown leather were apparently quite en vogue.

Brown bars are easy to find, seeing as there are some 500 or so in Amsterdam. You’ll find the largest selection of them in the old working-class Jordaan neighbourhood. Don’t miss Cafe Chris, Het Bruine Paard, and Cafe de Doktor (in De Pijp).

Some of the regulars you’ll meet at these bars have been around as long as the fixtures, but don’t be intimidated, just sidle up and say hallo. Then don’t forget to order your bitterballen from the golden-aged bartender, grab some glühwijn, and proost!