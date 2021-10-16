Need some peace and quiet this Autumn? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is after opening up again! Twice each year this tranquil hideaway in The Hague opens to the public — and best of all, it’s free!

It has significant historical and cultural value, and aside from that it’s very aesthetically pleasing. So grab your camera and enjoy some quality time with ‘Japanese’ nature while you still can.

You’ll find the Japanese Garden in park Clingendael is open once again for a limited amount of time, so don’t miss out! You can take a peaceful stroll through the gardens from October 16 until October 31.

It will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. It’s the perfect way to take a break before the madness of Halloween, and it’s another free thing to do in October!

But what is a Japanese Garden even doing in The Hague: The History

Formed around 1910, this amazingly beautiful garden exists thanks to the former owner of the country estate of Clingendael. Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen, or Lady Daisy (how fitting!), had a fascination with Japanese nature.

The ferns are particularly spectacular at this time of year in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

In fact, Lady Daisy herself sailed off multiple times to Japan in order to pick out the plants and artefacts for her garden.

Today, the garden is home to multiple Japanese plants and trees, as well as authentic Japanese lanterns, sculptures, small bridges, two water casks, and a pavilion. Due to its uniqueness, the garden was declared a national monument in 2001.

Why is the Japanese Garden open only twice a year?

Like all good things in life, you have to wait in order to see the Japanese Garden in The Hague. Due to fragility, it is open twice a year during the spring and autumn. However, it is not the same both times around!

In spring the predominant colours in the garden are pink and purple, while in autumn it is orange and red. So you should definitely check it out during both seasons.

Rules when visiting the Japanese Garden in The Hague: handle with care

Since the Japanese Garden is so fragile, there are some rules to keep in mind before visiting. For example, dogs are absolutely prohibited from the garden! So no, unfortunately, you can’t play fetch with Rex whilst also basking in zen. Also, due to the garden’s fragility, strollers or baby carriages and electric mobility devices are prohibited.

Autumn tranquility in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

The garden has limited disabled access, although there is a separate entrance with a shorter route. It’s important to keep in mind that the Japanese Garden is very delicate, so keep the kids on their best behaviour!

There is still so much more to see: Park Clingendael

Once you’re done touring the Japanese Garden, don’t be so quick to leave and explore Clingendael. This amazing estate is surrounded by vast and beautiful nature. You can enjoy a walk in the woods, explore the multiple gardens, feed the ducks and swans, or have a picnic by the water.

There is also a small cafe, and a playground for the children. Oh, and Max is allowed to play fetch there!

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is the perfect place to go when you’re trying to get your zen on and escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. So grab your camera, and become one with nature, while also making some good quality Instagram pics.

Are you going to visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague this Autumn? Don’t forget to share your best photos with us!

Feature Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

Editor’s note: This article was originally written in October 2019, and was fully updated for your reading pleasure in October 2021.