Need some peace and quiet this Autumn? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague

CitiesThe Hague
Veronika Licheva
Visit Japanese Garden the Hague, tranquil places in the Hague
The Japanese Garden is so calming at this time of year. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is after opening up again! Twice each year this tranquil hideaway in The Hague opens to the public — and best of all, it’s free!

It has significant historical and cultural value, and aside from that it’s very aesthetically pleasing. So grab your camera and enjoy some quality time with ‘Japanese’ nature while you still can.

You’ll find the Japanese Garden in park Clingendael is open once again for a limited amount of time, so don’t miss out! You can take a peaceful stroll through the gardens from October 16 until October 31.

It will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. It’s the perfect way to take a break before the madness of Halloween, and it’s another free thing to do in October!

But what is a Japanese Garden even doing in The Hague: The History

Formed around 1910, this amazingly beautiful garden exists thanks to the former owner of the country estate of Clingendael. Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen, or Lady Daisy (how fitting!), had a fascination with Japanese nature.

The ferns are particularly spectacular at this time of year in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

In fact, Lady Daisy herself sailed off multiple times to Japan in order to pick out the plants and artefacts for her garden.

Today, the garden is home to multiple Japanese plants and trees, as well as authentic Japanese lanterns, sculptures, small bridges, two water casks, and a pavilion. Due to its uniqueness, the garden was declared a national monument in 2001.

Why is the Japanese Garden open only twice a year?

Like all good things in life, you have to wait in order to see the Japanese Garden in The Hague. Due to fragility, it is open twice a year during the spring and autumn. However, it is not the same both times around!

In spring the predominant colours in the garden are pink and purple, while in autumn it is orange and red. So you should definitely check it out during both seasons.

Rules when visiting the Japanese Garden in The Hague: handle with care

Since the Japanese Garden is so fragile, there are some rules to keep in mind before visiting. For example, dogs are absolutely prohibited from the garden! So no, unfortunately, you can’t play fetch with Rex whilst also basking in zen. Also, due to the garden’s fragility, strollers or baby carriages and electric mobility devices are prohibited.

Autumn tranquility in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

The garden has limited disabled access, although there is a separate entrance with a shorter route. It’s important to keep in mind that the Japanese Garden is very delicate, so keep the kids on their best behaviour!

There is still so much more to see: Park Clingendael

Once you’re done touring the Japanese Garden, don’t be so quick to leave and explore Clingendael. This amazing estate is surrounded by vast and beautiful nature. You can enjoy a walk in the woods, explore the multiple gardens, feed the ducks and swans, or have a picnic by the water.

There is also a small cafe, and a playground for the children. Oh, and Max is allowed to play fetch there!

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is the perfect place to go when you’re trying to get your zen on and escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. So grab your camera, and become one with nature, while also making some good quality Instagram pics.

Are you going to visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague this Autumn? Don’t forget to share your best photos with us!

Feature Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied. 
Editor’s note: This article was originally written in October 2019, and was fully updated for your reading pleasure in October 2021.

Previous articleDutch HORECA rarely reprimanded for ignoring coronavirus measures
Next articleTravelling from the Netherlands? You could be in for stricter travel restrictions
Veronika Licheva
Living the short girl life in the land of giants. Veronika is a content creator who takes great interest in video, photography, and journalism. Her mission in The Netherlands is to build a vibrant and exciting career, while simultaneously petting as many dogs as possible.

4 COMMENTS

  1. […] The Japanese garden in park Clingendael, in the Hague is open! This beautiful garden is home to lots of Japanese plants, trees, bridges and sculptures and really is beautiful. It’s been a national monument since 2001, demonstrating its true uniqueness. It’s only open during certain periods in spring and autumn, so it’s a place to visit as soon as. During the spring this year, it is open from the 28th April – 10th June. So maybe this weekend is the perfect time for you to finally go! […]

  4. Thank you for this informative article. We love Japan and Japanese gardens. We will certainly visit this one.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Lifestyle

Mommy approved: here are some of the best spots to take your kids in The Hague

It is not hard to picture: you have just arrived in a new city, a new country and a new...
Laila Robles Martínez -

Latest posts

It’s on: Dutch railway in a battle against graffiti sprayers

Farah Al Mazouni -
Annually, the NS spends about €10 million removing graffiti from trains. As a result, the organisation has announced new measures to combat graffiti vandalism. With...

Dutch health insurance will be pricier in 2022: here’s what we can expect

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
It isn’t just gas, food, and houses that are getting more expensive: the health insurer DSW has announced that the monthly premium for the...

No dates? It’s not you, it’s your typos, says new Dutch research

Farah Al Mazouni -
Better get proofreading, because a Tilburg University study showed that typos and grammatical inaccuracies can make you less attractive. 🤯 In a study that examined...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X