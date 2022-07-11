The ultimate guide to the best swimming pools in the Netherlands

Oh, summer in the Netherlands. ☀️ The sun is beating down your neck, and you don’t have a care in the world. The only thing you need right now is a plunge into some refreshing water. How about checking out some swimming pools in the Netherlands?

Summer’s around the corner and we know how much everyone is looking forward to it. Especially because summers in the Netherlands are getting warmer with repeated heat waves sweeping the country.

To save you from a certain heat stroke, we’ve made a list of all the places you can go to whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway, an awakening of your inner history nerd (seriously, wait for it), or if you just want to work on your fitness. 🏊‍♂️

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Swimming pools in Rotterdam

Rotterdam isn’t really known for its swimming opportunities. But does it surprise you that some of the best swimming pool are in the biggest port city in the Netherlands? It shouldn’t, really.

Outdoor swimming pools in Rotterdam

Badhotel Rockanje & Brasserie Lodgers

Only 400 metres from the sea this lodge is just a few miles away from Maasvlakte, Europoort, and Rotterdam. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway to escape the loud city traffic and enjoy some time in nature.

You can spend the day at the beach building sandcastles, or you can stay at the lodge and enjoy their outdoor swimming pool! Best of both worlds, don’t you think?

They also have a large terrace where you can lounge to take in the nature sounds AND a private sauna. Prices vary per season.

📍 Where to find it: Tweede Slag 1, 3235 CR Rockanje

⏱ How to get there: Take bus 403 from the Spijkenisse-Centrum metro station (Rotterdam metro line) to the Dorpsplein in Rockanje. From there, it’s a 15 minutes walk to the Badhotel.

SS Rotterdam’s Lido Terrace

If you’ve lived in Rotterdam, or have used the trams to go towards the south of the city, you would’ve heard the announcement to get off at Wilhelminaplein to go to the SS Rotterdam.

Having been a fully functioning cruise ship from 1959 to 2000, the SS Rotterdam is another Rijksmonument (national heritage site). Her journey started off as the flagship of the Holland-America line.

The ship was then briefly called the SS Rembrandt before she was sold to a cruise line company. After that company shut down, the SS Rotterdam was bought up by an investment group in the Netherlands. (We knew all you history geeks would stick around 😉.)

Nowadays, the SS Rotterdam is a place to experience the ship while staying in one of their carefully decorated rooms on-board or to see the skyline of Rotterdam from the restaurant Lido’s Terrace.

They have an outdoor swimming pool that overlooks the Maas, where you can experience breathtaking views of the sunset and cityscape. Their restaurant, of course, offers an outdoor seating area as well.

This isn’t a place for you to exhaust your lungs, but a place to fill them up with some fresh seas air!

📍 Where to find it: 3e Katendrechtsehoofd 25, 3072 AM Rotterdam

⏱ How to get there: From the Rotterdam Central Station, take metro D to Slinge or E to De Akkers. Exit at the metro station Rijnhaven.

Indoor swimming pools in Rotterdam

Oostelijk Zwembad

This one is a good tip for swimming enthusiasts! It made it onto our guide for the best swimming pools in the Netherlands for a reason.

Like the name says (oost means east in Dutch), it is in the east of Rotterdam. Oostelijk Zwembad was founded in 1932, making it the oldest swimming pool in the city! Its architecture mirrors a nostalgic atmosphere, but you still have the pleasure of enjoying its modern facilities.

As I said, it’s for true swimming enthusiasts so if you’re looking to learn how to swim or practise your more advanced brush strokes, head on over to this place! They offer lessons for children and seniors, as well as various other water sports!

What’s better than swimming in cool water on a warm day? Image: Depositphotos

If you only want to take your kids for their swimming classes but also want to relax, they have a coffee corner you can use while your little one is in class.

📍 Where to find it: Gerdesiaweg 480, 3061 RA Rotterdam

⏱ How to get there: Take Metro A towards Schiedam Centrum, Metro B towards Hoek van Holland Haven, or Metro C towards De Akkers and get off at Oostplein. From there it’s a mere 5 minutes walk to the pool.

Other swimming pools in Rotterdam

Oostelijk Zwembad needed a special mention, but there are more options you want to try out for indoor swimming pools that offer you lessons, and a place for the children to get comfortable in the water.

Van Manenbad: Also called the Sportsfonden Rotterdam, they have an outdoor swimming pool that you can enjoy during the spring and summer months. Van Manenbad offers workshops and fun activities are planned for different occasions.

Recreatiecentrum Oostervant: A neighbourhood favourite because they have everything in one place! A bowling alley, a gym, a dancehall, and a sports hall for the basketball players, lovers of football, or even badminton. They also offer lessons for children, the elderly, water aerobics, and more.

Sportbedrijf Rotterdam: An establishment whose goal is to get Rotterdammers working out! They have different locations around the city, with their sports centres having indoor or outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and just about anything else to get you fit! Check out their website for the nearest one.

Optisport Health Club Rotterdam Alexander: a place where you and your little one can get swimming lessons together, a new concept they are exploring. They have a bar, and a gym so if you want to kick back and undo some of the fitness you’ve worked on or if you want to be more rigorous about it, this is the place to go.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: swimming pools in Amsterdam

Oh, the Dutch capital. Could it be called the capital of Dutch swimming pools, too? You decide!

Outdoor swimming pools in Amsterdam

W Amsterdam

W Amsterdam is a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of the capital. Their pool is not only an excellent spot to go for a refreshing swim, but also to take in the sights of the city.

It is just a 4-minute walk from Dam square and is guaranteed to give you a hotel experience worthy of the splurge (for some of us anyway).

What a pretty view! Image: @eioninnyc (Instagram)

They even have a spa where you can go to unwind those muscles, an indoor pool if the weather is not cooperating, and a rooftop lounge you can see the entire city from!

📍 Where to find it: Spuistraat 175, 1012 VN Amsterdam

⏱ How to get there: W Amsterdam is a short 15 minutes walk from Amsterdam Central Station.

Zwembad de Houtvaart

Are you passing by Haarlem, or do you live close by and you’re looking for a good reason to visit the town? Haarlem is not too far from Amsterdam, which is why it’s mentioned here, and definitely worth a visit.

If you have a day to spare, why not go to one of the heritage sites of the country (Rijksmonument), and take a dip in Haarlem’s only heated outdoor swimming pool? History nerds, this one is for you!

Zwembad de Houtvaart was founded in 1927 with the aim that people from different backgrounds could come together to enjoy a nice swim.

The pool is heated using solar panels, so you can take a dip there in the morning while enjoying the sounds of tweeting birds (not on Twitter).

To use the swimming pool, you have to become a “friend” of the association taking care of the building. Luckily it doesn’t break the bank!

It’s only €3,50 a year for adults and €2 for kids up to the age of 15. All of your membership costs go towards maintaining the building.

Having been built in another era, you will be able to see how it was constructed so that men and women swam separately. They had their separate entrances and everything! This restriction was changed in the mid-60s and they haven’t looked back since.

It’s a perfectly symmetrical pool, with architecture that reflects the pre-war era. It’s reminiscent of cubist styles, as seen at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam. But this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this establishment’s history.

📍 Where to find it: Piet Heinstraat 12, 2014 AR Haarlem

⏱ How to get there: Take Bus 14 from Haarlem Station and get out at Westergracht. From there it’s only a two-minute walk to the pool.

Indoor swimming pools in Amsterdam

Noorderparkbad

Did you know that the Netherlands is home to the most beautiful swimming pool in the world? Yes, a swimming pool can be called beautiful.

You wouldn’t think of describing a hole in the ground filled with water with that adjective — but it apparently rings true for the Noorderparkbad in Amsterdam.

This swimming pool has wide, airy rooms which invite you to relax in the space just because of the architecture. And the Dutch knack for innovation doesn’t stop here. It has a roof that collects rainwater, which is then stored, purified, and reused for the pool.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: You can hide behind the sun here! Image: @randyfokke (Instagram)

But that’s not even half of it! This magnificent piece of architecture doesn’t simply have one indoor pool but two (!) of 25 metres each. There’s also a water slide! They even have offices, restaurants, and staff rooms — making it a truly multidimensional space.

Last but not least, they have a 25-metre long outdoor pool, a sunbathing lawn, and a shallow pool for the little ones! Does it get any better than this?

📍 Where to find it: Sneeuwbalweg 5, 1032 VS Amsterdam

⏱ How to get there: From Amsterdam Central Station you can take Metro line 52 to Noorderpark. From there it’s a 15-minute walk to the pool.

Other swimming pools in Amsterdam

Zuiderbad: They have a whirlpool, steaming baths, and tanning salons at the location. They provide lessons for kids, toddlers, and adults. They also have family lessons, so you and your child can learn to swim together.

De Mirandabad: This place provides lessons for pregnant women, aqua sports, and more! If you’re looking to hone your swimming skills, they have lessons with a private trainer specifically for the more experienced swimmers.

SwimGym: Founded by the Dutch Olympic medal winner Johan Kenkhuis, this place will amp up your swimming skills in no time. If you want to train under professional supervision and become a better competitive swimmer or triathlete, this spot is for you.

Brediusbad Outdoor Pool: Another outdoor pool for your enjoyment this spring and summer! But remember, it is a non-smoking pool, so be sure to put those cigarettes and joints out before you go.

Sportfondsenbad Amsterdam-Oost: A place to enjoy, relax, or even train — they have Turkish steam baths, a jacuzzi, and other recreational activities. According to their website, they are the oldest swimming pool in the Netherlands. They turned 90 years old last June!

Sportplaza Mercator: They offer similar things to the others listed here, but they also have special programs for people with disabilities or injuries.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: Swimming pools in Utrecht

Zwembad de Krommerijn

Zwembad de Krommerijn in Utrecht welcomes anyone looking to improve their fitness through swimming. This one is a very aesthetically pleasing swimming pool, but it is for more serious swimmers who want to work on their swimming techniques. They mean serious business, so they don’t have slides, toys, or anything of that sort.

It’s a 50-metre long pool, which has a roof that can be left open during the summer months. The best part is that they have a website in English, so you can understand everything about how their schedules change according to the season, the different activities they offer, and their prices.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: Indoor pool or outdoor pool? How about both! Image: @joeptigchelaar (Instagram)

📍 Where to find it: Weg naar Rhijnauwen 3, 3584 AD Utrecht

⏱ How to get there: Take tram 22 from Utrecht Central Station to stop De Kromme Rijn. From there, it’s just a two-minute walk to the pool.

Zwembad De Kwakel

If you’re looking for a spacious swimming pool where you can practice your swimming skills and play aqua sports, this place in Utrecht is ideal — but only if you’re over 18 years old.

If you have any disabilities or any medical complaints, you can engage in therapeutic swimming lessons at Zwembad de Kwakel. It’s called Aqua Bodycare, and is available for anyone above the age of 21.

They also offer Aqua Challenge, a complete muscle workout; Aqua Pilates, to improve your back and abdominal muscles; and Aquarobics to dance off all your stress.

You should also know that they have something called a mermaid swimming lesson where your Disney obsessed kid can learn how to swim like Aerial or Poseidon! Pretty cool, right?

📍 Where to find it: Paranadreef 10, 3563 AX Utrecht

⏱ How to get there: Take tram 1 from Utrecht Central Station to stop Paranadreef. From there, it’s just a two-minute walk to the pool.

Zwemschool Midden Utrecht

This is a swimming school that provides lessons for kids — you can sign them up when they’re as young as 4 and a half years old! You can sign up for an introductory course, see how they enjoy it, and then make a longer-term commitment. Swimming is an essential skill to have for anybody, so why not start young?

📍 Where to find it: Mytylweg 82, 3585 LK Utrecht

⏱ How to get there: Take tram 22 from Utrecht Central Station to stop at Stadion Galgenwaard. From there, it’s a 10-minute walk to the pool. The entrance to the pool is to the right across from the sports court.

Other swimming pools in Utrecht

Zwembad Den Hommel: This one is open seven days a week, where their schedule shows you their activities, their opening timings on normal days, and on public holidays and weekends.

Zwembad Fletiomare: you can sign up for one day or buy a card that covers almost 25+ lessons! This flexibility lets you see if this is the right fit for you and your child.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: Swimming pools in Tilburg

The city of Tilburg is already an underappreciated day trip destination — but just wait until you hear about their amazing swimming pools.

Openluchtbad Staalbergven

Located within the Oisterwijk forest this swimming pool is perfect for that lazy Sunday when you just want to kick back and relax with your family.

It reopens for the summer on April 20, when the sun will (hopefully) be out, and you can take a road trip to the small municipality of Oisterwijk.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: Looks so serene, doesn’t it? Image: @aukjeleermakers (Instagram)

Are you rather looking to work on your swimming techniques? They also have a pool dedicated to the more serious swimmers, which is 50 metres long. They also have a one-metre long diving board for you to jump into the pool.

You can either get a day pass or buy a subscription for the whole year. Or you opt for the annual family pass which you can use whenever you visit this amazing outdoor swimming pool.

📍 Where to find it: Vennelaan 8, 5062 SR Oisterwijk

⏱ How to get there: Take bus 140 from Oisterwijk Station NS to Weverstraat. From there, walk 15 minutes to the swimming pool.

Recreatiebad Stappegoor

A place you can truly enjoy with the whole family! Recreatiebad Stappegoorhave has aqua sports, slides, mermaid swimming, swimming lessons for everyone from the age of four to 50+, and even an outdoor swimming pool.

So whether the sun is out or not, this is definitely the place you want to be.

📍 Where to find it: Stappegoorweg 1, 5022 DA Tilburg

⏱ How to get there: Take tram 1 from Tilburg Central Station to stop Stappegoor/IJsbaan. It’s just a one minute walk from the tram stop to the pool!

Sportcomplex Driebrucht

This innovative sports centre is a lot of things in one — swim like a pro in their lanes, slide into the pool to get that speed going, enjoy their therapy pool with warmer waters, check out their whirlpool or steam cabins to wind down!

They also have a café at the location where you can enjoy a snack or drink after your workout. Trying hard to juggle your kids and your workout? Don’t worry! They have a daycare centre too.

📍 Where to find it: Wagnerplein 1, 5011 LP Tilburg

⏱ How to get there: Take Bus line 5 to Busstation Noord. From there, it’s just a two-minute walk to the swimming pool.

Other swimming pools in Tilburg

Reeshof Zwembad: a perfect place for the kids because they expanded the toddler and kids swimming pool to add a water fountain. They added a tropical theme to it with different decorations to make the child feel like they are in another world.

Club Pellikan: their swimming lessons are specially designed for children where they teach them how they can save themselves in case of an emergency. They also have a fitness centre and a café where you can spend time while your child learns essential skills in a safe and fun environment.

Swimming pools in the Netherlands: swimming pools in the Hague

Before we start with this list, you should know that the municipality of The Hague introduced a swimming pass for anyone above the age of 14. They currently have seven pools under their umbrella, all of which offer different facilities.

With this pass, you can enter into any of them, depending on the subscription that you’ve picked.

Remember: You can’t go to these pools without your pass, so make sure to buy one online or carry a valid ID to buy one at the front desk.

The websites for each of the following swimming pools have a virtual tour where you can see how they look and explore if this is the place for you. The swimming pools are:

Zuiderpark Zwembad: They have a water slide, a Turkish steam bath, and even a wild water creek!

Het Hofbad Zwembad : This one is not just fun and games. It has facilities for kids, but also the more serious swimmers amongst us.

Overbosch Zwembad: They have different pools for different activities like the recreational pool with extra heating, or a competition pool.

De Blinkerd Zwembad: This is a 25-metre long pool which is perfect for you to practice your swimming skills and techniques.

De Waterthor Zwembad: They have three different pools, one of which is Olympic-sized!

De Houtzagerij Zwembad: Right in the centre of the city, they offer lessons for all age groups.

Zwembad Escamphof: anybody who has medical and physical disabilities can go here where they can get support from experts. They specifically are designed for children or adults with one or more disabilities.

Did we miss out on any swimming pools in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

