These are the strangest names Dutch people gave their dogs in 2023

Forget about Buddy, Daisy, and Buster, because Dutch people are coming up with some pretty unique names for their furry friends nowadays.

It’s no secret that the Dutch like to come up with all sorts of strange names — be it for their towns, streets, or children. And, of course, they don’t make an exception for their pups either.

RTL Nieuws has blessed us with a list of the funniest and weirdest names Dutch people gave their dogs in 2023 — and we’re totally here for it.

10 funniest dog names of 2023

Planning on getting a dog in 2024 and need some name inspo? Try these for size.

Maurice de Hond (Engl.: Maurice the Dog)

Mootje

Pad Thai

Dumpling

Dushi

Bazooka

Gratje

Wifi

Stinky

Winston Furchill

My personal favourite? Winston Furchill — you just know he’s the king of doggy daycare. 🐶👑

10 weirdest dog names of 2023

Were those not unique enough for you? Well, be careful what you wish for because these next few are pretty… strange (or should I say “sexy”?).

White Knight of the Dutch Highlands

Yum Yum

Terror

Sexy

Saucijs (Engl.: Sausage)

Plumeau

Tjoek-tjoek (Engl.: Choo-choo)

Popo

Prutske

TomTom

Ah, I can exactly imagine how it goes at the dog park: “Stop it, Sexy!”, “Get down, sausage!”, “TomTom, come come!”.

Most popular dog names in the Netherlands in 2023

Helaas, not every doggo can be a White Knight of the Dutch Highlands — and many other Dutchies decided to stick to the good ol’ classics in 2023.

So, let’s check out the most popular Dutch dog names of last year (— and yes, some of these may still sound funny to internationals):

Top 10 dog names in the Netherlands for males

1 Teddy 2 Moos 3 Ollie 4 Guus 5 Max 6 Bowie 7 Joep 8 Buddy 9 Bobby 10 Cooper

Top 10 dog names in the Netherlands for females

1 Luna 2 Bella 3 Charlie 4 Pip 5 Bailey 6 Lola 7 Bo 8 Nala 9 Puck 10 Coco

Which of these Dutch dog names is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!