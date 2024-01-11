These are the strangest names Dutch people gave their dogs in 2023

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Forget about Buddy, Daisy, and Buster, because Dutch people are coming up with some pretty unique names for their furry friends nowadays.

It’s no secret that the Dutch like to come up with all sorts of strange names — be it for their towns, streets, or children. And, of course, they don’t make an exception for their pups either.

READ MORE | What is a ‘roepnaam’? One of the best Dutch quirks explained

RTL Nieuws has blessed us with a list of the funniest and weirdest names Dutch people gave their dogs in 2023 — and we’re totally here for it.

10 funniest dog names of 2023

Planning on getting a dog in 2024 and need some name inspo? Try these for size.

  • Maurice de Hond (Engl.: Maurice the Dog)
  • Mootje
  • Pad Thai
  • Dumpling
  • Dushi
  • Bazooka
  • Gratje
  • Wifi
  • Stinky
  • Winston Furchill

My personal favourite? Winston Furchill — you just know he’s the king of doggy daycare. 🐶👑

10 weirdest dog names of 2023

Were those not unique enough for you? Well, be careful what you wish for because these next few are pretty… strange (or should I say “sexy”?).

  • White Knight of the Dutch Highlands
  • Yum Yum
  • Terror
  • Sexy
  • Saucijs (Engl.: Sausage)
  • Plumeau
  • Tjoek-tjoek (Engl.: Choo-choo)
  • Popo
  • Prutske
  • TomTom

Ah, I can exactly imagine how it goes at the dog park: “Stop it, Sexy!”, “Get down, sausage!”, “TomTom, come come!”.

Most popular dog names in the Netherlands in 2023

Helaas, not every doggo can be a White Knight of the Dutch Highlands — and many other Dutchies decided to stick to the good ol’ classics in 2023.

READ MORE | How did the Netherlands become the first country without stray dogs?

So, let’s check out the most popular Dutch dog names of last year (— and yes, some of these may still sound funny to internationals):

Top 10 dog names in the Netherlands for males

1Teddy
2Moos
3Ollie
4Guus
5Max
6Bowie
7Joep
8Buddy
9Bobby
10Cooper

Top 10 dog names in the Netherlands for females

1Luna
2Bella
3Charlie
4Pip
5Bailey
6Lola
7Bo
8Nala
9Puck
10Coco

Which of these Dutch dog names is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
