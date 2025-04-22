7 things to do in Gorinchem: the Dutch fortified town you’ve (probably) never heard of

- Advertisement -

Let’s be honest — unless you’re a medieval history nerd or got stranded on the wrong train from Utrecht, you probably haven’t spent much time thinking about Gorinchem (pronounced Gore-in-khem).

…But maybe you should! This under-the-radar gem in the province of South Holland is the largest fortified city in the Netherlands, and it was recognised by the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB) as the country’s most beautiful fortified town in 2021.

The town blends historical charm with modern vibrancy, and is a great place to visit for anyone — from history buffs to culture enthusiasts or those simply seeking a picturesque escape.

1. Traverse the historic fortifications of the city

You can start your visit by literally walking around the entire town, following the 5-kilometre-long ‘Vestingwandeling‘, which follows the original 1600s city walls.

This self-guided fortress walk provides panoramic views of the rivers and leads you past landmarks such as the Tolhuis, Dalempoort, and two historic flour mills.

2. Climb the Grote Toren for breathtaking views

Dominating the skyline of Gorinchen is the Grote Toren (big tower), inviting visitors to climb its 256 steps.

- Advertisement -

Why would you do that to yourself, you ask? Well, because brave climbers are rewarded with the best sights of the town, and a view that stretches all the way to the Dom Tower in Utrecht on a clear day.

READ MORE | 19 best things to do in Utrecht in 2025

Guided tours are available on Saturdays from May to September, offering insights into the tower’s construction, history, and charming tilt. (Yes, it leans ever so slightly. Kind of like Pisa, but Dutch and way less crowded.)

3. Enjoy the lively Lingehaven

No Dutch town is complete without a picture-perfect canal, and Lingehaven delivers. Situated in the heart of the city, this little marina buzzes with activity.

Surrounded by waterside cafés and terraces, it’s the perfect spot to relax, watch boats navigate the locks, or partake in annual events like the Open Harbour Day in May and the Boat Show in September.

4. Shop and stroll along Langendijk

You didn’t think you’d escape without a bit of boutique browsing, did you? Hey, at least getting a nice souvenir is better than spending all your cash at a no cruks casino.

- Advertisement -

To do so, head to Langendijk — one of Gorinchem’s oldest streets, and also one of its trendiest.

This is where centuries-old facades meet modern design, indie stores, and charming cafes — all wrapped up in cobblestones and history.

5. Take a break at a local museum

Need a break from all that walking? We getcha: time for a quick museum visit.

Housed in the former city hall and dating all the way back to 1860, the Gorcums Museum showcases Gorinchem’s rich history and artistic heritage.

READ MORE | The museum town of the Netherlands: 14 great museums to visit in Leiden

Exhibits highlight tales of the ‘Martyrs of Gorkum,’ Hugo Grotius, and the city’s Renaissance painters, offering a comprehensive look into the events and figures that shaped Gorinchem.

- Advertisement -

Alternatively, you can explore the Hendrick Hamel Museum to discover the adventures of Hendrick Hamel, a Gorinchem native who became the first Westerner to document life in Korea after being shipwrecked there in 1653.

The museum, located in his birthplace, offers insights into his 13-year captivity and the cultural exchanges that ensued.

6. Hop on a ferry and explore the Fortress Triangle

Gorinchem is part of a historic “Fortress Triangle” with Woudrichem, Loevestein Castle, and Fort Vuren — and getting between them by foot ferry or water taxi is half the fun.

The journey itself feels like a step back in time, with river landscapes, castle towers, and ancient fortresses straight out of a Dutch fairy tale.

Do it all in a day or space it out, but whatever you do, don’t skip Slot Loevestein. It’s got moats, turrets, and just the right amount of medieval drama.

7. Visit Molen Nooit Volmaakt

“Molen Nooit Volmaakt” (yep, quite a mouthful) literally means “Mill Never Completed,” but don’t let the name fool you.

READ MORE | Best windmill site in the Netherlands: Kinderdijk or Zaanse Schans?

This charming 18th-century windmill is a total gem. It’s still grinding flour the old-fashioned way, and you can pop in to learn about traditional Dutch milling or snag a bag of fresh flour and cookies from the on-site shop.

Because nothing says “authentic Dutch experience” quite like eating a biscuit made from wind-powered grain. 🇳🇱

Gorinchem’s charming blend of historical depth, cultural richness, and scenic beauty makes it a must-visit destination. We’ll see you there!​

Do you know of any more things to do in Gorinchem? Share them in the comments.