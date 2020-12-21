Leiden is a picturesque town centrally located between Amsterdam and The Hague, and happens to look gorgeous in the rain. Given that our DutchReview office is located here, it’s no surprise we think the city is glorious.

Some cities need sun for their beauty to truly shine but not our lovely Leiden! It is stunning in all seasons — wet winter, windy Autumn, cloudy spring and yes, the cold summer!

We teamed up with the talented @carjstudio, who although is a wedding and family photographer, clearly has a knack for city photography as well. Enjoy the following photos of Leiden in the rain!

The Leiden harbour

Views across Leiden harbour with the Molen De Valk in the background

The city centre — City Hall, Haarlemmerstraat and Leiden’s old trade office

Shooting across the pretty canals

We hope you enjoyed these stunning photos! Want to know more about Leiden? Then check out our local’s guide to Leiden for a lowdown on all the best places to eat, drink and shop. It has a huge amount of culture for a small town with over 14 museums including the recently renovated Museum de Lakenhal.

Feature Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in December 2020 for your reading pleasure.

