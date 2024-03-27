Are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

Did you hear the news? It’s officially tulip season here in the Netherlands! And we’re here to help answer all your blossoming questions. 🌷

Where can you find those tulip fields? Are they in full bloom? How do you know if it’s too late or too early to see the Dutchies’ favourite flowers?

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to tulip season in the Netherlands for 2024

Well, you can put those worries to (flower)bed — and let your floral knowledge blossom with this useful Flower Map from Bollenstreek. 👇

See all the green flower icons? That’s where you’ll find the beautiful tulip fields. 📍

Clicking on them will reveal the location but also show you pictures with the date that they were updated. This way, you can be sure to know what to expect if you’re planning ahead!

You can also submit your own photos to help others! It’s like growing one big Dutch flower community. 🌿

So, when does the bloom really boom in the Netherlands?

Following the opening of the popular Keukenhof tulip fields to visitors, the best time to see tulips in 2024 will be from March 21st until May 12th. This is the best indication of full bloom in the Dutch capital at least, so plan your visit accordingly! 💐

READ MORE | Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands in 2024

Pssssst… Want to enjoy the pretty petals in peace? Keukenhof recommends the quieter times of between 10:30 AM and 4 PM Monday-Wednesday. Perfect for capturing the flowers in the bright morning light without getting others in your shot! 📸

Have flowering fields ever been so photogenic? Image: Depositphotos

Hopefully, you have all the information you need to make the most of the season! It really is the best time to take in the wonders of the Dutch spring landscape, and tulips are a stunning staple.

READ MORE | The Dutch and tulips: how did tulips in the Netherlands become a thing?

Get going: the tulips will still be blooming until mid-May 2024, but we can’t promise anything after that. Until next year! 🌷

Have you visited the Keukenhof tulip gardens before? Tell us in the comments below!