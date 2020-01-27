Like many famous locations around the globe, Amsterdam has been hit hard by over-tourism. From tourists peeing in canals to people being disrespectful towards local etiquette, it is clear that Amsterdam needs to find solutions to curb the influx of tourists coming into the city.

Overtourism has become a problem in many places, yet what makes it problematic? After all, on paper, tourism is good for the local economy, and it’s a great opportunity for showcasing the best a country has to offer.

Our team has went in-depth to try to understand better this phenomena, so check our very own DutchReview take on the tourism crisis in Amsterdam.

Feature Image: Dimitri Houtteman/Pixabay