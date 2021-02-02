Yesterday, it was revealed that half of the latest coronavirus infections in the Netherlands are estimated to have been caused by the British variant of the virus.

This was stated in a letter that the Dutch cabinet sent to the Lower House last night, the NOS reports. In the letter, it was written that the rate of reproduction (R rate) of the British variant was 49% higher than that of the initial coronavirus strain.

A higher rate of reproduction

In mid-January, it was estimated that the British variant has an R rate of 1.27, meaning that, on average, those who contract the virus will pass it on to at least one other person — if not more. In comparison, the R rate of the original coronavirus was estimated to stand at 0.85 in mid-January. In order to eradicate a virus, it is required that the R rate remains below 1.

Half of all new infections

In mid-January, it was estimated that a third of all coronavirus infections in the Netherlands could be attributed to the British variant. However, the letter stated that using the above figures, it is now estimated that of all Dutch infections with a first day of illness beginning on January 26, half are caused by the British variant.

Easing of restrictions

In recent days, the Dutch cabinet has decided to reopen primary schools and childcare and wants to reopen shops and restaurants for pick-up orders. It also hopes to end the curfew on February 10 should infection numbers continue to fall. However, some experts worry that the government is moving to quickly in its easing of restrictions.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva