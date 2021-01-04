The rollout of vaccinations in the Netherlands is expected to begin in certain GGD regions on January 8. Other regions were planned to follow on January 18 but this has been brought forward. Now, 22 regions will begin vaccinating earlier than planned.

As was intended, the GGD regions of Utrecht, Hart voor Brabant and Rotterdam will begin vaccinating healthcare workers against coronavirus on January 8.

However, according to the NOS, the regions of Amsterdam, Drenthe and Haaglanden will now begin vaccinating a week earlier than their initial start date. Instead of January 18, these regions will now begin vaccinations on January 11.

The NOS reports that the remaining GGD regions will begin to vaccinate on January 15, three days before their initially planned start date.

Realistic planning

A spokesperson for GHOR, a GGD umbrella organization, tells the NOS that the reason for the earlier vaccination date comes down to realistic planning by the GGDs.

“We have planned realistically. And if you are realistic, don’t have any major setbacks and you all work hard, you sometimes catch up on the schedule. We strive to do it as quickly as possible, within the framework of due care.”

Hospital staff prioritised

The Dutch government has decided that hospital staff will be given priority in receiving the coronavirus vaccine. In particular, 30,000 nurses, doctors and ambulance drivers who work in intensive care and coronavirus wards will be amongst the first to be vaccinated.

As of today, these workers can call their local GGD in order to schedule a vaccination appointment. The GGDs have set aside 2,000 people to schedule the appointments, which can be made between 8 AM and 8 PM.

Feature Image: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay.