An explosion went off at a Polish supermarket in Tilburg last night at around 3 AM. The blast left the store totally destroyed as fires broke out and burned everything.

Currently, there are no known injuries, reports RTL Nieuws. Surrounding buildings suffered broken windows, but these were only storage rooms. Neighbouring shops were not damaged by the explosion.

Multiple explosions

Special police services are investigating the incident, and whether it is connected to the four other Polish supermarkets hit with explosions last month. Shops in Beverwijk, Heeswijk-Dinther and Aalsmeer suffered similar explosions which police believe are connected.

However, the police still don’t know who is behind the attacks. Police are looking for any witnesses to the crimes.

We zoeken getuigen of camerabeelden van de explosie aan het Paletplein #Tilburg. Bel 0900-8844 of upload uw beelden via https://t.co/FyxwZ5Ltip. — Politie Tilburg eo (@Politie_Tilburg) January 4, 2021

Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com