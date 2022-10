9 awesome light festivals in the Netherlands: what’s lit, where, and when?

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: which light events are happening in the Netherlands and where and when? (let us enLIGHTEN you).

More often than not, when it gets to wintertime, we tend to stay indoors.

In the mornings we cling to our beds, desperately grappling for a few extra minutes.

In the evenings we might stay out late in a cosy bar or a cinema somewhere (or curl up in the foetal position next to the fire), but did you know you could be spending some of the country’s darkest months wandering the streets of a brilliantly illuminated city?

* Heads up! The dates below are for 2022. Here are the 5 upcoming light festivals in the Netherlands that you don’t want to miss…

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Amsterdam Light Festival

When: December 1 2022 – January 22 2023

Every December, the capital city comes alive in an eruption of light and colour.

As if Dutch canals weren’t already beautiful enough, there are loads of light sculptures and installations to see.

You’ll always find some along the River Amstel and at the central Canal Ring, so a great way to experience the festival is by boat.

Tip: Remember to book in advance, because this event gets super popular!

You can opt to have a guide or an audio tour as you cruise along if you like.

If you live here and have “boated” the canals plenty of times, then it’s probably best just to go for an evening cycle or a relaxed stroll.

You can get nice and close to all the artworks and at the same time be on the lookout for any events going on (there are some places — museums, theatres, restaurants and shops — that love to get involved).

Amsterdam Light Festival returns this year for its eleventh birthday!

It’s the perfect atmosphere for the festive season, but if you want to come after Christmas or New Year, the light party continues well into January. It’ll certainly cheer you up if you’re one for post-holiday blues.

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Gouda bij Kaarslicht

When: December 16

This year marks the 67th anniversary of Gouda’s famous candlelight event!

Every year, the heart of the city switches off its electric lights and illuminates itself with hundreds of thousands of candles.

The programme will feature live music, community singing, and a Christmas story — so if you’re trying to get into the holiday spirit, you definitely want to give this a go!

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: De Lumineuze Nachten

When: December 16 2022 – January 8 2023

Set in the largest, most luxurious castle in the Netherlands — Kasteel de Haar — this promises to be an event full of magic and wonder!

Kasteel de Haar vormt deze kerstvakantie het unieke decor van een magische ervaring!✨ De Lumineuze Nachten zijn te bezoeken van 16 december 2022 tot 8 januari 2023. Boek jouw tickets op https://t.co/bEDpDHSKGl #kasteeldehaar #lumineuzenachten #kerstvakantie pic.twitter.com/G4y5Ps5qW6 — Kasteel de Haar (@kasteeldehaar) October 14, 2022

The Lumineuze Nachten or Luminous Nights is a series of evening walk through the grounds and castle, featuring enchanting illuminations and historical stories.

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Magical Maastricht

When: November 29 – December 31

Funfairs, festive food and fairy lights: what more could you want?

Magical Maastricht is a lovely light route which runs every December for the Christmas season, perfect timing for buying cute presents for someone you love.

Even if the ice rink, Ferris wheel and Santa’s Grotto in Vrijthof square aren’t for you, you’ll certainly be lured in by a variety of bars and cafes.

Don’t forget to pass the market stalls on the way, though — you might see something you’d like to try (just imagine cradling that comforting hot chocolate or nibbling on a pastry as you gaze up at the surrounding luminescent trees 😍).

Whatever you do, be prepared to leave positively enchanted!

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Trajectum Lumen Utrecht

When: October 22 2022 – March 18 2023

From sunset until midnight every Saturday, you can follow a trail of light art through Utrecht’s historical city centre.

Since 2010, the Trajectum Lumen route has featured wicked light installations by distinguished national and international light artists.

If you follow the drop trail light on the ground, you’ll eventually see buildings and bridges lit up in cool and creative ways.

It might make you think differently about what you’d normally overlook — a basic brick wall or a dingy alleyway, for example.

Can I see it all in one night?

Of course!

The entire walk can be done in about 1.5 hours, but if you want to take your time and maybe pop in a few bars en route then it’ll obviously take longer.

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Fjoertoer Egmond

When: November 25 and 26

The Fjoertoer Egmond is a night walk featuring a display of light and fire.

There are routes of differing distances (14km, 19km North and South, and a whopping 26km), to ensure that the whole family can keep up!

You’ll wander through entrancing sights, till you’ve looped back around to the beach entrance at Egmond aan Zee.

And to top all of that off, there’ll be a Lighthouse Party open to all participants afterwards! 🥳

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: GLOW Eindhoven

When: November 12 – 19

GLOW Eindhoven festival is coming up real soon and is completely free.

It allows you to witness innovative, unique works of art from artists that play with this year’s theme, “Urban Skin.”

There’s a route you can follow, so why not check it out for yourself?

The City of Light

Eindhoven is known as the City of Light since the match industry was established in 1870, and Philips’ incandescent bulb factory was opened in 1891.

In fact, GLOW Eindhoven is in the top 5 of the most visited light festivals in the world.

Along with established light artists from across the globe, GLOW makes room for local light projects and young developing talent.

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Scheveningen Light Walk

When: December 10

This December, Scheveningen will come alive for thousands of walkers to follow a magical route through the city and beach.

Participants will be treated to captivating light displays, various musical acts, and seasonal refreshments.

You can register for routes of differing lengths (7km, 12km, or 18km), so there’s one for everyone! The 7km route even has two start times, so that families with children can enjoy this entrancing light show — and get their little ones in bed on time! 😉

After the walk, all participants will be invited to have a celebratory drink at De Pier. This also includes Pier Tasting, where a number of restaurants have their delicacies on offer!

Light Festivals in the Netherlands: Nederlands Ijsbeelden Festival

When: December 17 – March 5

This entrancing festival in Zwolle features ice sculptures crafted by the best artists in the world!

These talented artists will translate the theme of “What a Wonderful World” into ice sculptures over six metres high.

If you’re in the mood for a fabulous display of lights and artistry, you don’t want to miss out on this festival!

Tip: The festival uses tickets to assign visitors to time slots, which also determine how long they can stay in the hall — so be sure to buy tickets in advance for the time slot you want!

We hope you enjoy one/some/any/all!? of these light festivals on offer here in the Netherlands. They really are a joy to behold. Have you been to any before? What did you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

Feature Image: DANIEL MARGRAF/BART VAN OVERBEEKE

Editor’s Note: this article was originally published November 11 2018, but was fully updated in October 2022 with all the latest information and dates.