CultureLifestyleSociety

10 cinematic TikToks that perfectly capture autumn in Amsterdam

Romanticism is making a comeback 🍂

Ada Dolanay
Updated:
Grab your wool scarves, put on your crunchy-leaf-stompers, fill your mugs with pumpkin spice lattes, and prepare your film cameras — it’s time to romanticise Amsterdam’s autumn season on TikTok. 🧶 🐿 🎃

“A picture speaks a thousand words”, they say, but what about a video? 📽

Enter, cinephiles: the filmmakers who have taken over this year’s DutchTok with their romantic depictions of autumn in Amsterdam.

Characterised by slow-motion videos with soft orange filters, melancholic music, and artistic imagery, these TikToks immortalise the (very rare) good autumn days. 🍂

1. Orange filters and Mazzy Star

Let’s start with the perfect example of what we mean by DutchTok’s romanticism of autumn.

@leoo.films

feelings of fall #amsterdam #netherlands

♬ Fade Into You – Mazzy Star

Orange hues, swaying trees, and sombre music — the perfect recipe for a romantic autumn-themed TikTok. 

 2. A beautiful graveyard of orange leaves

Do you ever find yourself wandering in the streets, allowing yourself to get lost in order to discover a new street? 

It’s one of our favourite activities — but in this case, we want the exact coordinates of this road.

@bodiek

Amsterdam 🍂🍁🧸 #fyp #tiktoktravel #amsterdam #autumn #traveltiktok #europe

♬ Idea 10 (Slowed & Reverb) – Gibran Alcocer

Please, someone, tell us so we can enjoy walking through it before the leaves turn to slushy mush. 🙏🏼

3. The perfect time capsule of the parks during autumn

If you’re much too restless to spend hours looking through records, there are plenty of parks to explore instead. 🌳

@bodiek

Amsterdam 🍂🍁🥮🐿️🧸 #fyp #tiktoktravel #amsterdam #netherlands #autumn

♬ Idea 5 – Gibran Alcocer

Go outside, touch some (dry and dead) grass, and crunch some leaves with your uggs. 🌳🌰

4. Autumn in Amsterdam is Gilmore Girls approved

An effective montage can truly determine a great cinematographer from just a good one — and this user has perfected the craft. 

@bodiek

Amsterdam 🍂🐿️🍁🥮🤎 #fyp #amsterdam #autumn #autumnvibes #amsterdamcity #citytrip #europe

♬ nothing quite like atumn in new york – alex
Did someone say Gilmore Girl-ify your Amsterdam autumn? Sign me up! 🧤🌇🛍

5. Of course, our most beloved canals had to make an appearance

Did you really think this list could be complete without mentioning Amsterdam’s canals — one of the city’s most cherished and unmissable treasures? (I mean seriously, they’re everywhere.) 

@yailincerv

postcards from amsterdam 💌🇳🇱#netherlands #amsterdam #travel #traveltok #solotravel #abroad #backpacking #wanderlust #traveldiaries

♬ Let time pass – Melia

The pink fluffy clouds, glistening water beneath, and romantic sway of the boat fit right into the aesthetic. ☁️✨

6. POV you’re a bike on a chilly autumn evening

If bikes could speak, they would have immense attachment issues — we overuse them during the summer and spring, but forget about them during the autumn and winter. 🚲

@bodiek

Amsterdam ✨🧡 #fyp #tiktoktravel #autumn #amsterdam #fall #amsterdamcity #netherlands #autumnvibes #fallvibes #autumnleaves #beautifuldestinations #natgeotravel #cntraveler #condenasttraveller #iamsterdam #traveling #autumncolours #amsterdamnetherlands #natgeoyourshot #visitamsterdam #visitnetherlands

♬ original sound – songs n lyrics

This should be enough inspiration for you to use your bike before winter. 🤷🏻‍♀️

7. Studio Ghibli — but set in Amsterdam

Much like Studio Ghibli’s style, this TikTok combines painting-like backgrounds with gentle movements in the foreground. 

@kwamedrews

Autumn leisure vibes 📷iPhone 15 Pro Max 📂 Apple ProRes Log 📍 Amsterdam #Amsterdam #shotoniphone #autumn #amsterdamcity #cold #amsterdamlocal

♬ In A Sentimental Mood – 1940s Music
The perfect balance between a still camera and satisfying motion. 

8. Who says rain has to be depressing?

Making the Dutch rain look aesthetic can be difficult, but this TikTok nails it. 🌧 

@fleurannabelledijkstra

Amsterdam tonight – cozy date nights are calling 🍂 #amsterdam #cozyfallvibes #amsterdamcity #rain #amsterdambynight #fy #romanticizeyourlife

♬ rainy day – McKenna Barry

Sometimes, the best pieces of cinema turn negative stereotypes into something we can all appreciate.

9. The cosy comfort we all seek during the cold

They say eat away your feelings (in our case, eat away your winter depression). 

@theycallmenastka

#cinema #cinematic #cinematography #amsterdam #amsterdamfood #trip #visitinamsterdam

♬ If You Don’t Want My Love – Jalen Ngonda

With special appearances by: poffertjes (mini pancakes. And yes, they’re truly tiny), steamy dumplings that slip between chopsticks, and of course, the most tasty and cherished Dutch delight — the Febo wall food. 

10. Reality check time! 

As much as we hate to leave on a sad note, we need to face reality — the reality that Dutch weather just isn’t like most TikToks… ☔️

@jogalu_

maybe think twice about it #amsterdam #amsterdamtravel #livinginamsterdam #expatinamsterdam #expatsinthenetherlands #holland #amsterdamguide #expat #expatproblems

♬ Titanic flute fail – Kate McKenzie 🩵

It’s these reality checks that keep us humble, after all. 🙏🏼

Which TikTok was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

