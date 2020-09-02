Everyone will receive their Embassy Festival Surprise and Wine Box! The Embassy Festival 2020 is a little different to previous years — to comply with social distancing rules they’ve launched an incredible food and wine box, instead of a physical festival. They wanted to give our community a sense of the International Market they would normally walk along and offer an opportunity to keep on discovering flavours from all over the world.

At the moment, they’re working tirelessly to pack them all up and get them ready for shipping or pick up. But most of all, they’re incredibly curious to find out what you think! So go ahead and share your unboxing videos and photos with them by using #embassyfestival and by tagging Embassy Festival on Instagram and Facebook. Let’s celebrate the Embassy Festival together!

All of the exclusive content will go online!

You might want to sit down for this one. Because this weekend, with the online Embassy Festival you can (amongst other things): Learn Polish, Korean, learn about Georgian wine, how to make Origami, learn Taiji, watch amazing music, learn how to cook dishes from all over the world and even (you’re reading this right) show you how to make Hanji Rubber Shoes. If this isn’t a diverse and cultural way to spend your weekend, we don’t know what is! More than 50 videos will be published from Friday September 4 at 5 pm and we’re so excited to see everything.

In the past few weeks, a few have already been shared, including Irish Dancing at the Hofvijver, an exclusive performance from Lachy Doley all the way from Australia, a cooking tutorial showing you how to make Palestinian Makloubeh and more. This weekend, get ready for some binge-watching, cooking, dancing and singing. We’ve got some blasts from the past in our ‘Memory Lane’ section, which includes brand-new and exclusive videos from artists that have played at the festival before.

We’ve already mentioned Lachy Doley, but it doesn’t stop there. Con Brio, Paul Beaubrun and Oslo Fat String Quartet have also joined in and created videos for you. Then there are all the cooking videos for you to dive into (some of those will be a great match with your Recipe Booklet) Want to get creative? There’s lots of that too! In fact, there’s more than we can mention in just a short summary, so head on over to the programme page and set your alarm for Friday at 5 pm!

Read exclusive interviews with ambassadors