This Dutch-born dating app is your best bet for finding love at first swipe

Let’s face it. Dating as an international in the Netherlands isn’t easy. Sometimes, Tinder, Bumble and the borrelen can prove to be huge letdowns — but with this dating app, your love life is actually about to get interesting.

Flexible, convenient, and fun: it’s no secret why dating apps have become the norm — and if you’re single, you’ve probably got at least one downloaded on your phone right now.  

However, in a world filled with Tinder bros, ghosting, hookup culture, and bread-crumbing, online dating has quickly gotten a bad rep with anyone who’s looking to find a serious partner.

Until now. Introducing, Inner Circle! 📱

What is Inner Circle?

It’s time to wave goodbye to hookup culture and start meeting people who prioritise romantic commitments.

Inner Circle is the go-to platform for finding love in the 21st century, one swipe at a time. Why? Because its members are people that you’d actually want to date. 🤩

Single-people-at-inner-circle-dating-app-event-in-netherlands
There’s no better feeling than knowing you and your date are on the same page! Image: Inner Circle/Supplied

From teachers to entrepreneurs to creatives, you’ll meet people from all walks of life — but the one thing they all have in common: they take dating seriously and want to meet up in the real world.

You can join the app for free (just as the Dutch like it), and it’s also available in Barcelona, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and Berlin.

Single and ready to mingle? Here are three reasons why you should join Inner Circle:

1. Your safety is guaranteed

The internet can be both a blessing and a curse. With Tinder swindlers and catfishers running wild, it can be difficult to navigate the sometimes-treacherous waters of online dating. 😬

READ MORE | This American TikToker is sharing hella accurate truths about dating in the Netherlands (and more!)

Inner Circle offers a solution to this problem. They prioritise authenticity by giving you a screened community to weed out the baddies and which has a zero-tolerance approach. 

That way, you can shoot your shot confidently and safely, knowing everyone you match with is really who they say they are.

2. Your time is valued

Ever been ghosted so many times to the point your friends start calling you Casper? Well, Inner Circle says, “no more!”.

On the app, you get matched with people who have put real effort into their dating profiles, and who have a genuine interest in meeting and getting to know you. 

Single-people-at-inner-circle-dating-app-event-in-netherlands
Your match actually wants to meet up in real life! Image: Inner Circle/ Supplied

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #90: Go through a ridiculous number of dating stages before committing

Plus, the super smart algorithm only shows you profiles from people you have most in common with, so from the start, you’ll have to swipe less — and can date more. 😊

3. Your best date spot, already picked out

Finding a place to meet up with your budding love has never been easier.

With Inner Circle, you can choose from a member-curated list of the best spots in town, or match with other members based on the places you both love to go. You can also grab a ticket to one of their iconic parties and events.

Single-people-at-inner-circle-dating-app-event-in-netherlands
No need to fret about where you should go, that’s already sorted! Image: Inner Circle/ Supplied

Ready to level up your online dating game now? We sure are! You can register free with the app to gain access to all of Inner Circle’s flirtatious fiestas! 💃

Are you interested in joining Inner Circle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Inner Circle/Supplied
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

