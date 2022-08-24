The NL is about to get night trains from Amsterdam to Austrian ski resorts!

Gaelle Salem
Dreaming of hitting the slopes this winter? The Dutch travel group, TUI, just improved your chances. Between December and April, there will be a weekly train that can carry you to Austria’s top ski resorts overnight! 🚂

With flight tickets costing a pretty penny nowadays, you’re probably left searching for different, cheaper ways to travel this winter season.

If so, it’s a divine time to think about snatching a ticket for this new night train that’ll whisk you away from the flat Dutch terrain to the stunning Austrian peaks. ⛰️

From lowlands to highlands

Folks can board the ski express from Amsterdam Central and continue directly to Austria via Utrecht. 

From there, the train’s path splits in two, giving you the option to either journey through the Austrian state of Tyrol or the region of Salzburg. Travelling with a mooi view of the Alps? Who wouldn’t want that?

On your way to Austria, TUI takes you to multiple ski resorts across Europe. So, in other words, you truly get your money’s worth. 😉

READ MORE | New trains could whisk you from Holland to the French Alps overnight

Europeans are known to be quite the ski bums. The incredible sense of freedom, the thrill of gliding effortlessly through some freshly-powdered snow — it’s not hard to guess why. 🤔

You’d think that hailing from an entirely mountain-less country would stop the Dutch from shredding some pow, but zeker niet. 

However paradoxical this seems, the flatlanders have an immense love for the slopes — so when given the chance to visit some winter sports resorts, you better believe they’re going to take it! ⛷️

Sorry TUI, you’ve got competition

TUI already strives to give eager travellers train journeys to many European cities — but did you know that the NS also came up with its very own night train? 

READ MORE | This night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!

Last year, the NS night train took Dutchies on an adventure to Innsbruck (capital of Tyrol) and Vienna, among other places, writes Het Parool.

As a result, the Netherlands’ network of night trains was revived after over four years. The more, the merrier if you ask us! 🤩

Will you grab a ticket for TUI’s upcoming night train? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

