Coronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says

Cara Räker
Woman-in-white-shirt-doing-a-coronavirus-self-test
Young woman self test for COVID-19 at home with a nasal swab

Feeling under the weather? Sore throat, sniffly nose, or a cough? 😪  Well, as of today, you won’t have to go to the GGD (Municipal Health Service) to get an official PCR test! The RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) has announced that, in case of light symptoms, a self-test is just fine. 

If the self-test turns out positive, however, you still have to make an appointment and get properly tested at a GGD location. And, if you want to do a PCR test anyway, you can definitely still get one! Just for that extra added peace of mind. 🧘

So, I don’t have to stay home?

Short answer is: no. Before, the official advice was to make an appointment with the GGD, get a PCR test and stay at home until the results are in. Now, if your self-test is negative, you are allowed to go about your day as usual.

The RIVM expects people to test more regularly if they can just do it at home. Let’s hope it works!

“As of today, the test advice has been adjusted. With mild complaints you can now also opt for a self-test, but you can also still have yourself tested at the GGD. We explain why.”

But, listen up❗

The advice doesn’t apply if you’ve been in direct contact with someone who tested positive. 

Also, if your symptoms persist over several days, the RIVM advises to take another self-test the following day. And, should that stubborn cold refuse to go away after several days (it is flu season after all 🤧), it is recommended to still get a PCR test at the GGD. 

The advice does not apply to high-risk individuals. In this case, even with mild symptoms, an official test is highly recommended. 

We hope you are staying healthy out there! Tell us what you think about this new advice in the comments below!

Feature Image: Sarayutsridee/Depositphotos

Cara Räker
Cara Räker

