The Dutch ‘fish doorbell’ has been pressed 150,000 times so far this year

The world is watching 🐟

NewsWeird
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-fish-in-utrecht-canals
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/FY3MJ9QxBeI

As fish migration season comes to a close, the finned friends of the Utrecht canals have gained more than just passage through the Weerdsluis, but international stardom too.

Viewers worldwide watch live underwater footage of the migrating fish waiting at the Weerdsluis gates, pressing a digital bell to let the lock keeper know it’s time to let them swim on.

This spring, they o-fish-ally went viral. 🌍

The bell was pressed 150,000 times, and 20 million people watched the stream, compared to 8.2 million last year.

Swimming superstars

The live stream is available via visdeurbel.nl and the world has been watching — it’s got to be the most innovative and educational kind of reality viewing.

The fish were particularly popular among viewers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. 🐟

@thunder_keck #usefulclearnetsites finally after a long winter waiting its back open #becomingsustainable ♬ Smiles & Sunsets – ultmt. & Hz.

The famous fishies are also making a splash in international media, hitting the headlines and featuring on TV in South Africa, New Zealand, and Serbia.

READ MORE | 7 great Dutch inventions you never knew were Dutch

Soon, global watchers could be enjoyin their own local streams, as research is being conducted to install more fish doorbells across the world.

But the Dutch will always have the original, and we’ll be ready next March when it’s finally back in action.

What do you think about the ‘fish doorbell’ initiative? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous article
Say ‘hoi’ to your new Dutch prime minister and cabinet
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Say ‘hoi’ to your new Dutch prime minister and cabinet

223 days after the Dutch general elections, the new team of ministers are being sworn in today in the Hague....
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Say ‘hoi’ to your new Dutch prime minister and cabinet

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
223 days after the Dutch general elections, the new team of ministers are being sworn in today in the Hague. King Willem-Alexander is swearing...

Dutch Quirk #54: Play Links Rechts, non-stop at anything patriotic

Francesca Burbano - 0
Let's set the scene! You’re at your first Dutch Carnival in your costume or maybe supporting your first Nederlands football match and bopping along...

Utilities in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to gas, electricity, and water

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Before you can enjoy your charming new Dutch home, there’s one essential task to tackle: setting up your utilities in the Netherlands.  Having a smooth...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.