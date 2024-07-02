As fish migration season comes to a close, the finned friends of the Utrecht canals have gained more than just passage through the Weerdsluis, but international stardom too.

Viewers worldwide watch live underwater footage of the migrating fish waiting at the Weerdsluis gates, pressing a digital bell to let the lock keeper know it’s time to let them swim on.

This spring, they o-fish-ally went viral. 🌍

The bell was pressed 150,000 times, and 20 million people watched the stream, compared to 8.2 million last year.

Swimming superstars

The live stream is available via visdeurbel.nl and the world has been watching — it’s got to be the most innovative and educational kind of reality viewing.

The fish were particularly popular among viewers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. 🐟

The famous fishies are also making a splash in international media, hitting the headlines and featuring on TV in South Africa, New Zealand, and Serbia.

READ MORE | 7 great Dutch inventions you never knew were Dutch

Soon, global watchers could be enjoyin their own local streams, as research is being conducted to install more fish doorbells across the world.

But the Dutch will always have the original, and we’ll be ready next March when it’s finally back in action.

What do you think about the ‘fish doorbell’ initiative? Let us know in the comments below.