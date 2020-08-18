The World Health Organisation estimates there are around 200 million stray dogs worldwide. However, the Netherlands is not contributing to this statistic. It has become the first country in the world without any stray dogs!
Dutch people love their pets. Puppies are whisked around the city in bike baskets, most cafes and restaurants are dog-friendly, and small pets can ride on public transport for a reduced price. I once even looked after a dog which had different flavoured meals for each night of the week (unreal, I know…). But all this dog-loving evidently pays off!
The history of stray dogs in the Netherlands
Owning dogs used to be a sign of status in the Netherlands. Upper-class people owned dogs for pets or sporting purposes, and the poorer masses owned mongrels for working purposes. Many paintings depict this, such as this one by Joseph Stevens:
Given its intrinsic link to social status, there was a massive dog population in the Netherlands during the 19th century. However, an outbreak of rabies led to widespread fear of contamination which led to many owners abandoning their disease-ridden pets. This created a shift in the societies’ perspective on the human-dog relationship, where the health of a dog came to be seen as a reflection on the well-being of the owner.
During this time, the Dutch government also created a dog tax in an attempt to regulate the number of stray dogs in the Netherlands. It had the opposite effect, creating more strays as many people couldn’t afford (or didn’t want to) to keep their pet dogs.
In 1864, the first animal protection agency was set up in The Hague. A century later, the animal protection act came into force. It is now forbidden for an owner to abuse any animal. Doing so is punishable with a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of €16,750.
What do we mean by “no stray dogs”?
The “stray dog” term is broken down into four components. These are:
1. Free-roaming dogs with an owner: they have an owner but the owner lets the dog run partially free throughout the day
2. Free-roaming dogs without an owner: dogs that are abandoned by owners
3. Community dogs: they don’t have one owner but are cared for by a community
4. Feral dogs: the dog is not cared for by anyone and survives on its own
There are hardly any stray dogs in the Netherlands which is why they are hailed as having eradicated the issue.
How did the Netherlands manage to eradicate its stray dog problem?
Not through euthanasia! Hurray!
They achieved it through the CNVR programme (Collect, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return) which is a nation-wide, government-funded sterilisation programme. The World Animal Protection Agency believes it’s the most effective way to combat a stray dog population.
Many municipalities spike taxes for store-bought dogs to incentivise people to adopt homeless dogs from shelters instead.
An animal police force was also set up to monitor crimes against animals, including rescue animals in trouble. Marianne Thieme, the leader of the Party for the Animals, thinks there is a correlation between how society treats their animals with how they treat their civilians. She believes, “there is a direct link between violence against animals and violence against humans.”
These days, about one in five Dutchies own a dog, having taken a million of them off the streets.
Nice article, In India we have millions of stray dogs. Government have no time to restrict that. Thousands of dogs died in road accident daily. Stray dogs are biting hundreds of people daily.
So it’s time for you to do something in your country. As far as my knowledge goes, the government runs ABC (Animal Birth Control) programs in your country, but it’s shabbily managed as Indians typically do. So you can contribute and bring a change. Start feeding a small group of animals, win their trust and then send them for neutering. This way you can pick small geographies at a time and monitor the population of dogs. There are a number of places in India which has a very high population of dogs. You can choose to vaccinate them with anti-rabies. You can actually work to bridge the gap between man and animals. As far as I know, a lot of Indians hate stray dogs. You know it for a fact that Indians are hypocrites to the core. Inside their house, they will worship deities having pictures of dogs and when they step out they will start pelting stones at the dogs. So you can bring a change here. The animal laws are quite strong in your country but seldom laws are exercised for animals. So be the voice of animals. Don’t just keep posting lame comments here. Don’t be an arm-chair activist. Do some groundwork and then come here with some data talking how effective your contributions have been. This will be something meaningful. You Indians are often referred to as ‘Bloody Indians.’ Do something to get rid of this tag. Good luck.
You have got no right, whatsoever, to use such abusive language for any thing on earth leave aside any human being. I don’t know your nationality but by name you appear to be an Indian who might have settled abroad. There are all kinds of people everywhere. Learn before advising others. Your language is the mirror where people can see your actual personality.
Wait Germany doesn’t have stray dogs either. At least I’ve never seen or heard of any and I’ve lived here for 17 years.
But do they have shelters and pounds where dogs are killed ??
As a dog lover this is great n news however, I was appalled to see in another of your great articles homeless for humans has doubled in10 years
We have adopted two stray dogs, one from Romania and one from the Greek Island Zakynthos.
But to read you other article:
“The amount of homeless people in the Netherlands has doubled in 10 years
By Freya Sawbridge -August 23, 2019”
Is very disturbing!
I love dogs and I’m glad to read that the Netherlands are taking such good care of the animals. But what about the homeless people?
For the one who asked about shelters ys we have them ( “dorks” are everywhere and also some cant have their pet anymore ) it are nice places with softbeds playgrounds and medcare we dont kill !
We’ve animal ambulance in all our regions free to call when one sees a wounded animal ( can be even a bird ) or accident animals involved
Of course the first-world countries don’t have stray dogs when they killed most of them at one or another point. Netherlands just did that way earlier than others. However, the way it is now IS commendable, but again in poorer countries, there’s not enough for (for most people) more important problems, let alone paying for animal police that would check up on every household to make sure animals are not abused. 🙁
Also, a feral dog is not only a dog that survives on its own, it’s also a dog that has gone back into a wild-animal mode and would attack if it feels threatened. I have seen a lot of dogs on their own, but they weren’t aggressive (furthermore I have seen and am seeing more aggressive owner-dogs, especially the small annoying ones). A lot of them can come back to being great dogs if rehabilitated with lots of love, patience and effort. Stop stigmatising them.
Did you read the article? They were not killed.
I agree that the “stray dog” categories suggested here are a bit off. A free roaming dog with an owner isn’t stray, it is just allowed to roam. A stray dog is a dog that doesn’t have an owner, but isn’t feral. Stray dogs live in human communities (villages, towns, urban), while feral dogs live in the wild.
Also, the claim that Netherland is the “first” or “only” country to have no stray dogs is simply not true. There are other countries that have no stray dog populations, for a start most if not all the Scandinavian countries haven’t had any stray dog populations forever
Iceland doesnt have any stray dogs and havent had that for decades
We don’t have stray dogs in Norway either. We never did.
What a bunch of BS! This article makes us sound like we’re all true animal lovers taking care of them. Horrific animal abuse happens here too, hardly ever is a fine or jailsentence handed out. Animals are still seen as property. And there is no government funded program to catch, neuter n release. If done, it’s funded through private donations.
Compared to other countries animals are treated pretty well here but it’s no nirvana
The Dutch are good for their stray dogs.
The problem about the homeless people in the Netherlands seems to be less important for some of us, including the Dutch government.
Because of the raise of costs of housing and the reductions from the government on psychological help to the weakest of our sociality the number of homeless people explodes the last decade.
From 18.000 people in 2009 to 40.000 in 2019.
A large part of those people have to sleep in the streets because in the night care there is also a reduction of funds.
Instead of stray dogs we have stray humans in the Netherlands.
Hope soon we all will be as good for them as for the dogs.
At the moment there are 315 dogs in shelters in the WHOLE country. On the website https://ikzoekbaas.dierenbescherming.nl/ all the shelters in our country list their animals. So you can adopt a dog from a shelter at the other side of the country. Once I adopted a cat from a shelter that was 200 km away. We have a shortage of adoptable animals so now we import them from other countries. In my apartment building there are only dogs that are imported. Including my own. He is from Spain.