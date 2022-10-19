CultureLifestyle

How to donate clothes, furniture and everything else in the Netherlands

Ailish Lalor
Ailish Lalor

How do you donate clothes, furniture, and other stuff around your house in the Netherlands? Can you give all these things to charity shops or second-hand stores? And what on earth is a kringloop?

We’ve all been there: hit by an irresistible urge to spring clean (possibly to procrastinate something more important) that results in an immense pile of clothes, furniture and general bits-and-bobs that we suddenly realise we don’t want anymore.

But even though it’s easily done, throwing these possessions away always feels like a bit of a waste — either you’ve spent lots of money on them, or they’re still usable.

Many of us have become more mindful of where our stuff actually goes when we throw it out: if we donate it, it gets a second life. 

Donating is probably the first thing that comes to mind for a lot of us in this situation — but what can you donate in the Netherlands? And where? And how?

Never fear, we’re here to answer all your burning questions about donating your loved-no-longer goods in the Netherlands.

Donating furniture in the Netherlands

flea-market-sale
Get your old stuff out there and on sale at the flea market. Image: Depositphotos

Furniture is probably the thing you’ll want to throw away the least because it’s so expensive to buy in the first place. 🙄

But, there comes a time in every couch, table, and bed frame’s life when it just doesn’t work in your home anymore.

Your sofa might be looking a bit worse for wear after years of you flopping down onto it after a long day; or maybe that lime green dining table you bought as a student isn’t really fitting with the mid-twenties professional style you’re trying to cultivate. 🛋

So, where can you donate furniture in the Netherlands?

The Kringloop

Find your local Kringloop, of course! Kringloop is the Dutch word for a second-hand store, and depending on their size and what they specialise in selling, they’ll probably be interested in your old furniture if it’s still useable.

Translation: Woke up, some vacation, so up early. Logically. Today round of thrift with the son and the dad. Three generations of sniffers. Cosy.

Sell on Facebook

If your furniture is truly beyond its sell-by date, you can try Facebook! There are lots of groups for buying and selling goods in each city.

You can list your furniture for free and someone will snap it up in minutes — often they’ll be willing to pick it up themselves as well. If it’s really nice furniture, someone might even be willing to pay quite a bit of money for it.

Finally, if you’re a thousand per cent sure that nobody, not even the most desperate of students, would want your furniture, you can request that the municipality come and pick it up.

The best part? That’s also totally free. 🤑

Where can I donate clothes in the Netherlands?

woman-donating-clothes-netherlands
Secondhand donation gives your items a second chance at life! Image: Depositphotos

The amount of time we wear a piece of clothing has halved in the past twenty years. Crazily, 90% of clothing ends up in a landfill — so donating your clothes after you’re done with them is a really good way to help the environment.

You also have the added peace of mind from the fact that someone else is enjoying something you once loved. 😍

The best thing to do with clothes is to bring them to specific second-hand clothes shops. There will be several in each major city, usually associated with one charity or another. Try googling “doneer tweedehands kleding [your city]” and lots should pop up.

Otherwise, there should be a textile recycling bin nearby. They’re often placed alongside the paper, glass and plastic recycling bins provided by the municipality.

Where to donate other items in the Netherlands

Often, it’s this category that’s hardest to figure out. Does anyone really want the weird oversized pink glass bottle that you unwillingly have in your possession? And what about your kids’ toys? Usually, the answer is: actually, yes.

It’s generally random objects like these that make up the majority of the goods a kringloop has, and I can tell you as a frequent kringloop visitor myself, these are the most fun to pick through (the amount of plant pots I’ve found this way is frankly staggering).

flea-market
Hopefully, you can find a new home for all those random bits and bobs. Image: Unsplash

The best way to donate these is to fill a box up and bring it to your local kringloop. They might choose not to accept some things, especially if they already have plenty of them in stock.

Have you had any experiences with second-hand stores in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2019, but was fully updated in October 2022 for your reading pleasure. 

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous article
Orca washes ashore and dies in Zeeland; currently being examined in Utrecht
Next article
The Netherlands is about to say goodbye to this controversial energy treaty
Ailish Lalor
Ailish Lalor
Ailish was born in Sydney, Australia, but grew up by a forest in south-east Ireland, which she has attempted to replace with a living room filled with plants in The Hague. Besides catering to her army of pannenkoekenplantjes, Ailish spends her days convincing her friends that all food is better slightly burnt, plotting ways to hang out with dogs and cats, and of course, writing for DutchReview.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

What the frick is a frikandel?

The frikandel is perhaps the most contentious of Dutch foods. It's both widely loved and widely hated, but what the...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Culture

The Dutch food dream: 13 unmissable dishes in the Netherlands

Om, nom, nom — that's the perpetual background score to my day, so naturally, when I arrived in the Netherlands,...
Snehal  -
Culture

8 weird things about dying in the Netherlands

So, you’re planning on dying in the Netherlands. Well, not so much planning as…. you know, planning the un-plan-able.  Death plays...
Heather Slevin -

What do you think?

5 COMMENTS

  1. One of the most useful articles I’ve read in a while, you wrote EXACTLY the thing I needed to know about, Thank you!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

What the frick is a frikandel?

The frikandel is perhaps the most contentious of Dutch foods. It's both widely loved and widely hated, but what the...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

A new life in the Netherlands is not just for the young

Irene Mayorkinos - 12
This isn’t your average "I'm young, made of rubber and magic, and will try anything once" kind of article. It’s more of the "let...

What the frick is a frikandel?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 5
The frikandel is perhaps the most contentious of Dutch foods. It's both widely loved and widely hated, but what the frick is it? Even the...

You’ll soon be able to go surfing in the centre of Rotterdam!

Mihály Droppa - 0
After eight years, it will soon be possible to commute along the Steigersgracht in Rotterdam via surfboard!  Yes, we’re dead serious. It was up in...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X