Orca washes ashore and dies in Zeeland; currently being examined in Utrecht

Mihály Droppa
An orca was washed ashore at Cadzand beach in Zeeland and died on Sunday evening, despite the efforts of animal rescuers.   

A few people noticed the 5.17 metre-long orca swimming on the beach on Saturday. After hours of trying to keep her wet with the local fire brigade, the animal savers couldn’t save her. 

The 2000-kilogram orca was transported to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Utrecht after it died, according to the NOS

What happened?

It is still unknown why the orca was swimming so close to the beach. 

“The big question is, of course, what caused the orca to get stranded.” says researcher Lonneke IJsseldijk from the University of Utrecht. 

In the following days, researchers will be studying the orca’s body to find out what happened. While the studies are still ongoing, it seems like the orca was washed ashore due to some sort of illness.

Rare visitor

It is very rare for an orca to wash up on the Dutch coast. The last time it happened was in 2010. They usually live in the northern part of the Northern sea; they rarely visit the Dutchies. 

The skeleton will eventually be kept and conserved by Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden.

Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

