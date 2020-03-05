The Netherlands and Costa where? But isn’t Costa Rica a jungle or an island? There is nothing similar between these two countries! Well, I think the Netherlands has more similar aspects with my home country, Costa Rica, than others, even compared to other Latin countries.

Of course, there are many more differences, but let’s concentrate only on the ones that make us similar (let’s be the difference of finding things that bring us together, instead of differences that set us apart!)

Maybe you plan to go to that exotic country located just in the belly button of the American continent one day — but, you wonder how crazy it would be because the country is so different to the Netherlands. Well, if you read this post you’ll find that there is a lot more in common between Costa Rica and the Netherlands than you think!