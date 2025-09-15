The 7 most scenic bike routes for a day trip in and around Amsterdam

There’s no better way to soak up the beauty of Amsterdam than by hopping on your fiets (bike) for a day of adventure.

With flat landscapes, charming villages, and stunning waterways, cycling is not only a budget-friendly way to explore but also a quintessentially Dutch experience. But… where should you go?

There are many popular cycling routes in and around the beloved Dutch capital, so get your cycling gear on and let’s hit the road!

1. Follow the Amstel River for endless canal views

The most famous river in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

The Amstel River route is the perfect Amsterdam adventure, weaving through peaceful canals lined with iconic windmills and historic sights.

The Amstel River is one of the most significant rivers in the Netherlands, flowing through the heart of Amsterdam and into the IJ River.

On this route, you’ll come across sights such as the historic Magere Brug, the Amstel Hotel, and the Riekermolen windmill. You’ll also cross through various charming villages, giving you that picture-perfect Dutch experience.

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 43.5 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 2 hours and 31 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

2. Delve into history by visiting the castles surrounding the city

What a sight to behold! Image: Depositphotos

If you venture a little outside the city, you’ll discover the many majestic castles, fortresses and gardens that surround Amsterdam, such as the Muiderslot and the Slot Zuylen.

Some of them used to be part of the Defence Line of Amsterdam (a UNESCO World Heritage Site!), while others were privately owned by wealthy merchants from the Golden Age.

Each castle has its own story, and they all reflect centuries of Dutch history. We highly recommend making a day out of this route, with stops for guided tours along the way.

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 51.6 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 3 hours and 4 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

3. Explore quintessential Dutch culture in the Zaan region

The perfect mix of nature and city. Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

No trip to Amsterdam is complete without visiting the Zaan region (Zaanstreek) and the iconic Zaanse Schans.

This area is a living museum of Dutch culture, featuring historic windmills, traditional wooden houses, and artisanal workshops.

This route takes you past the wonderful city of Zaandam, and we highly recommend checking it out for a mid-cycle stop. There’s heaps to explore here, from local shops to great food and plenty of history.

After seeing the glorious Zaanse Schans, the way back to Amsterdam takes you through Het Twiske — a 630-hectare recreational area that offers a relaxing end to the day. (And pssst… you might even spot some wildlife!)

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 43.8 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

4. Take a round-trip to the Marken lighthouse

Get that sailor feeling! Image: Depositphotos

Time to see a lighthouse! Start this trip on the iconic Magere Brug, a traditional wooden drawbridge over the Amstel River.

From here, you’ll slowly make your way into the wetlands that capture the tranquillity of Amsterdam’s countryside.

The route then brings you to the famous harbour towns of Marken and Volendam, where you can take a break to explore cosy shops and taste Dutch snacks along the waterfront.

A major highlight of this loop is the Vuurtoren van Marken (Marken Lighthouse), a historical lighthouse standing proudly on the tip of Marken since 1839.

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 57.7 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 3 hours and 19 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

5. Get your sweat on, then go for a dip in Bloemendaal aan Zee

While this route is one of the longest on our list, the good news is that your efforts will be rewarded with a refreshing dip in the sea (so don’t forget your swim trunks!).

The ride takes you through Haarlem to the scenic dunes and along the coast, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the North Sea.

After a good workout, unwind on the beach with delicious ice cream or enjoy a beachside café. This route is perfect for those looking to combine exercise with relaxation. ⛱️

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 51.6 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 3 hours and 10 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

6. Discover art and history in glorious Haarlem

Welkom to Haarlem! Image: Depositphotos

Amsterdam’s little brother, Haarlem, is a perfect spot to visit on a scenic bike route from Amsterdam. The city boasts an impressive array of art and history, so don’t be afraid to hop off your bike and explore.

You could, for example, explore the famous Grote Kerk, with its towering spire visible from miles away. If you feel like taking it easy, just stroll through the streets lined with quirky shops and charming cafés.

On the way there, you’ll come by the impressive Fort bij de Liebrug, while the way back takes you past the Polderbaan, the longest landing strip at Schiphol Airport (perfect for plane enthusiasts!).

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 56.1 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 3 hours and 19 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

7. Go up north and fall in love with Amsterdam’s Waterland

Can it get any more charming? Image: Depositphotos

Waterland is the name of the green countryside just north of Amsterdam’s city centre. The area is a cyclist’s paradise, featuring peaceful waterways and landscapes as the backdrop for your adventure.

On your way, you’ll come by several waterfront villages and houseboat communities until you end up in Monnickendam. Founded by monks, this is an old fishing village and a true hidden gem. We highly recommend a visit!

🚴‍♂️ Distance: 44.6 kilometres

⏰ Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes

💪 Difficulty: Medium

🗺️ Get the route here.

Ready to pedal your way through Amsterdam’s surroundings on these scenic routes? Grab your fiets and off you go!

Do you have any other recommendations for scenic bike routes for day trips from Amsterdam? Share them in the comments!