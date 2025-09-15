💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Watch out, KLM travellers: Schiphol’s cancelling dozens of flights this Wednesday

News
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
If you’re flying to or from Schiphol with KLM this Wednesday (September 17), you may want to double-check your travel plans, because some major cancellations are headed your way.

According to flight information on Schiphol’s website, dozens of KLM flights have already been cancelled, with the fate of many others as yet uncertain.

These disruptions affect both domestic and international flights, primarily between the hours of 8 AM and 12 PM (CEST).

Is your flight affected?

Check KLM’s flight information on arrivals and departures scheduled for this Wednesday.

Why are KLM flights being cancelled?

The string of cancellations is in response to an upcoming strike, organised by KLM ground staff for this Wednesday, September 17.

Protesting the “inequality at KLM”, the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV) seeks to highlight the discrepancy between KLM’s “luxury deal with pilots” and the “crumbs” offered to the ground crew.

“The people on the ground are lugging, dragging, and ensuring that KLM keeps operating 24/7,” John van Dorland, Director of FNV’s Aviation Federation, explains. “And they’re just given the crumbs, while the management and the pilots walk away with a generous deal.”

KLM has yet to offer a statement on the upcoming strike.

