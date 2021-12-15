Tony’s Chocolonely left one advent calendar day empty — and people went nuts

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
tonys-chocolonely-chocolate-bar
Image: OceanProd/Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/450639238/stock-photo-bordeaux-aquitaine-france-2021-tony.html

Many people are counting down the days to Christmas with advent calendars, but those who got the Tony’s Chocolonely calendar might not be feeling so sweet this year. The Dutch chocolate company intentionally left one box day empty, sparking anger from some consumers.

They have apologised for purposefully leaving one of their advent calendar days empty.

Why did they do this? It was not to break the tiny hearts of children across the world. It was actually in an attempt to point out the inequality in the chocolate-making industry, reports the BBC

Tony’s Chocolonely aimed to start a conversation about unethical practices in the chocolate industry. However, they failed to consider how some neurodivergent children and adults would react to not getting their advent chocolate like promised. 

The result? Many people were left, not feeling enlightened, just mad. 😤

Choc-full of disappointment🍫

To make up for the lack of chocolate, two days of the calendar were filled with two chocolates instead of one — but the damage was done. 🙅🏼‍♀️

The company was hit with several complaints from parents whose children were upset that they didn’t get any chocolate that day.

One customer remarked how many young children aren’t buying their own chocolate, so upsetting them to prove a point about the chocolate industry was an unsettling thought. 

It’s not all waving fists and pitchforks, however. Other customers remarked how the advent calendar stunt sparked the exact conversation Tony’s was hoping for, calling it a brave act by the company. 😊

How would you feel about a missing treat in your advent calendar? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!💭

Feature Image: OceanProd/Depositphotos

Previous articleEverything you need to know when moving to Rotterdam
Next articleSeeing stars: a Studio Roosegaarde and UNESCO Netherlands project
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

3 big takeaways from the new Dutch coalition agreement

After nine months of deliberation, the Dutch government has finally reached a coalition agreement — and with that, VVD, D66,...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

3 big takeaways from the new Dutch coalition agreement

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
After nine months of deliberation, the Dutch government has finally reached a coalition agreement — and with that, VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie presented...

Seeing stars: a Studio Roosegaarde and UNESCO Netherlands project

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
In the eyes of Daan Roosegaarde, we're all living underneath a magnificent glimmering light display — but we're too blinded by light pollution to...

Tony’s Chocolonely left one advent calendar day empty — and people went nuts

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
Many people are counting down the days to Christmas with advent calendars, but those who got the Tony’s Chocolonely calendar might not be feeling...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X