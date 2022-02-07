Dutch Quirk #86: Grow really, really, really tall

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Probably the most noticeable thing about living in the Netherlands is just how freaking tall everyone is here. It’s totally normal to walk around the Netherlands and see lots of Dutchies who have the height potential to be great basketball players or supermodels. 💁🏼‍♂️

If you are considered above average height in your home country, prepare to feel like an ant next to these 2-metre giants.

What is it?

Dutch people have been considered the tallest people in the world for decades. Dutch men average around 1.83 metres (although it somehow feels more like most are actually 1.90 to 2 metres) and women are 1.70 metres.

Comparatively, UK men have an average height of 1.75 metres and UK women are around 1.62 metres.

Why do they do it?

Some say it’s the milk, some say they need the height to survive in case the dikes break, but what’s the real story here?

It might be due to natural selection. More tall people were having children with other tall people, giving you the crazy tall Dutch. Scientists have also considered sleep habits and diet to be contributing factors.

However, Dutch people have stopped growing as much in the last ten years and are in fact shrinking. 😱

Why it quirky? Should you join in? 

Well, we’re not sure if that’s possible! However, you can have children with a Dutch person and maybe they can be tall? Or you can wear platform shoes or inserts to give you a little bit more vertical-ness.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

