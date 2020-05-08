Dutch people love social media — in fact, 42% of the Dutch population admit to checking it every morning. And perhaps in these indoor times you want to polish up your profiles.

But social media can be a little befuddling at times. Each social network operates their own mystery algorithms, which change constantly. The world of influencers moves quickly, and new networks frequently pop up — and fall down.

It’s also almost completely unavoidable — we take our news from social media, communicate with those we love, and use it to make our own buying and business choices.

Whether you’re using social media to max out your business profile, or want to brand your personal profiles, we’ve got 4 easy tips to make your social media profiles pop.

Make a strategy — and make it airtight

A strange aspect of social media is that it’s virtually open to everyone. If you have a device that can run it, you can start creating and posting content. But you don’t want to do this willy-nilly — successful social media users rely on crafting a unique strategy to guide their movement.

What is a social media strategy? It’s any kind of plan of how you’ll attack social media. A good strategy will consider how often you post, what kind of content you’ll create, with what kind of tools you do it (we like Crello) and what audience you are targeting.

Create entertaining, original and good-looking content

But, the best social media strategy won’t get you anywhere unless you have some amazing content to go with it. People stare at their phones with their eyes, so you want your content to stand out. But just how important is the visual?

To put it lightly, visual content is 40 times more likely to be re-shared on social media than other types. Plus, Facebook posts with images get 230% more engagement. That’s a lot of payoff for just including a visual aspect.

But we’re not all amazing graphic designers — and we don’t have to be. There’s some amazing tools out there full of incredible social media templates so you can look like a pro. I like to use Crello — they have a free plan with over 10,000 templates that have given our social media profiles a boost. It’s now also our go-to presentation maker.

Plan your schedule and stick to it

A schedule is absolutely vital to succeed at social media. It doesn’t have to be strict — something as simple as “I will post three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday” could be your schedule. But, have an idea of how often you want to post, and when you will do it.

The “when you will do it” is a big deal: the times you choose to post is directly correlated with how successful your post will be. Facebook and Instagram both have handy statistics on when your audience is online, so you can get the most interaction and engagement on your posts.

Make your brand’s voice truthful

More and more, social media users are wanting honest voices in the content they consume. The days of heavily filtered photos and inauthentic speeches are over: more and more, brands are choosing genuity over glamour.

In fact, a study found that 9 out of 10 users wanted to read honest voices. That’s a lot! Speak from the heart — and your reader’s might just listen 😉

Being a King or Queen of social media sure isn’t easy — but by following these tips you can build your audience and increase your brand’s visibility.

What’s your top tip to boost your social media profile? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: Annie Spratt/Unsplash