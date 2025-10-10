- Advertisement -

In Amsterdam, one landlord’s attempt to handpick tenants has backfired hard. He’s now facing a €10,000 fine after insisting he would only rent to “Dutch working women”.

The trouble began when a rejected male applicant filed a complaint, prompting the municipality to investigate.

Discrimination might turn into a costly lesson

The municipality has issued an intention to impose both an order subject to penalty and a fine, reports De Telegraaf.

If the landlord cannot refute the accusation or change his behaviour, he faces a €10,000 fine. For now, he still has the opportunity to submit his own statement before the decision becomes final.

Amsterdam alderwoman Zita Pels made it clear that this kind of selective renting is not accepted in the city.

Standing firm in a municipality press release, she says, “Whether it concerns discrimination based on skin colour, religion, sexual orientation, or gender, it’s all prohibited. We will always try to take action against this kind of behaviour.”

A warning to all landlords

Tenants are encouraged to report unfair practices through Amsterdam’s special reporting point in the municipality.

As Pels states: “Reporting is helpful, both for yourself and for others who are affected. That’s why we’re calling on Amsterdam residents to report any discrimination they experience from a landlord.”

Officials admit that proving discrimination can be tricky, but say saving emails and records can make all the difference.

Living in Amsterdam? For more information about the Good Landlord Act and the reporting centre, visit the municipality’s website.

