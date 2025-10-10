💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

This Amsterdam landlord wants “Dutch working women” only (and now faces a €10,000 discrimination fine)

When your rental ad goes rogue

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
dutch-landlord-passing-keys-to-woman-renting-property-in-amsterdam
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/male-real-estate-agent-giving-keys-new-house-female-buyer_38048623.htm#fromView=image_search_similar&page=1&position=0&uuid=e34b1a3a-b15d-46c4-814b-0123ffe21596&query=landlord+passing+key+to+woman+hands+only
- Advertisement -

In Amsterdam, one landlord’s attempt to handpick tenants has backfired hard. He’s now facing a €10,000 fine after insisting he would only rent to “Dutch working women”.

The trouble began when a rejected male applicant filed a complaint, prompting the municipality to investigate.

Discrimination might turn into a costly lesson

The municipality has issued an intention to impose both an order subject to penalty and a fine, reports De Telegraaf.

READ MORE | Looking for a Dutch rental property? Here’s how landlords and agencies try to break the rules

If the landlord cannot refute the accusation or change his behaviour, he faces a €10,000 fine. For now, he still has the opportunity to submit his own statement before the decision becomes final.

Amsterdam alderwoman Zita Pels made it clear that this kind of selective renting is not accepted in the city.

- Advertisement -

Standing firm in a municipality press release, she says, “Whether it concerns discrimination based on skin colour, religion, sexual orientation, or gender, it’s all prohibited. We will always try to take action against this kind of behaviour.”

A warning to all landlords

Tenants are encouraged to report unfair practices through Amsterdam’s special reporting point in the municipality.

As Pels states: “Reporting is helpful, both for yourself and for others who are affected. That’s why we’re calling on Amsterdam residents to report any discrimination they experience from a landlord.”

READ MORE | Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide

Officials admit that proving discrimination can be tricky, but say saving emails and records can make all the difference.

Living in Amsterdam? For more information about the Good Landlord Act and the reporting centre, visit the municipality’s website.

- Advertisement -

Have you ever experienced something like this? Tell us in the comments below👇

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
The Dutch Bible Belt: What’s that all about?
Next article
Dutch Quirk #130: Charge hundreds of euros to live in a broom closet
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Economy

Slashing international student numbers could cost the Netherlands billions, report finds

The Dutch government's approach to limiting international student numbers could lose billions from the Netherlands' GDP, new research has found. When...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in October 2025

DutchReview Crew - 11
Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your savings, you need to...

Slashing international student numbers could cost the Netherlands billions, report finds

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
The Dutch government's approach to limiting international student numbers could lose billions from the Netherlands' GDP, new research has found. When you combine a rampant...

Dutch Quirk #130: Charge hundreds of euros to live in a broom closet

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 1
"So, this is the room!" The agent stands awkwardly underneath a sloped ceiling, making way for you to step into the 6m2 space. You...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar