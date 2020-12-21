I really dislike Mariah Carey. At 8 am on Dec 1st EVERY radio station in the UK plays it. When there is no escape, one can’t help but warble away and offer up passers-by a duet from the comfort of their own cars whilst sitting in rush hour traffic. It pains me to do so but I just get all overcome with festive cheer!
But, move over Mariah! Bog off Bing Crosby! Sayonara Shakin’ Stevens! Here I am giving you the ultimate* playlist for your Dutch Christmas office party dreams. Copping off in the stationary cupboard or photocopying various body parts is still optional but here we have 5 of the GREATEST* Dutch Christmas Songs EVER!
*a very small focus group was included in the construction of this list and it was a lot harder than you’d think.
So crack out the Advocaat and fill your face with kerstkransjes and let’s get this party started!
5Kling klokje klingelingeling
A children’s song that is as catchy as it is angelic. ‘Klingelingeling’ translating to ‘bell ringing’ in English is a song about a clock counting down to Christmas. Loved by the masses and sang by 5-year-olds everywhere, Kling Klokke Klingelingeling comes in at Number 5!
4Marco Borsato — Kerstmis
There is magic, there is fake snow, there is Marco. Such a powerfully festive recipe right there. It’s a feel-good movie song and they basically shout Christmas at nearly every other line and I am totally fine with that.
3De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig & Katja — Ho Ho Ho
Get that groove on and feel hip this festive season. Think The Fresh Prince, its 90’s Hip Hop style, and who doesn’t love a bit of rap every now and then?! Get those shoulders bouncing and be a Kerstballer with the rest of us! Ho Ho Ho is my number 3.*
2Nick & Simon — Vrolijk Kerstfeest
They are sickly sweet and devilishly handsome Nick en Simon always make it on to any of my Dutch singers’ lists. This countrified tune will have your foot tapping and hips swaying from the intro. Be it the bells or just the tune Vrolijk Kerstfeest has got me right in the mood and comes in at number 2!
1De Toppers met Een heel gelukkig kerstfeest!
One of the first Dutch Christmas songs I ever heard and learnt. It’s a tune that never leaves me throughout the Christmas period and the video to this one from Toppers is like the most cliché Christmas party ever. I hope my attempt at hosting family this Christmas plays out like this! That’s why Een heel gelukkig Kerstfeest just has to be my number 1!
To sing us out I’m going to leave you with the Helemaal Hollands’ Kerstmedley which has all of your favourite tacky Christmas songs to get you in the spirit of Christmas and have you dancing round like a buffoon in a festive sweater. I could have left you with the fabulous Simone Kleinsma’s Kerstmedley but that felt far too sophisticated.
What’s your favourite Dutch Christmas song? Tell us in the comments below!
Feature Image: KlausHausmann/Pixabay
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2016, and was fully updated in December 2020 for your reading pleasure.
