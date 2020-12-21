I really dislike Mariah Carey. At 8 am on Dec 1st EVERY radio station in the UK plays it. When there is no escape, one can’t help but warble away and offer up passers-by a duet from the comfort of their own cars whilst sitting in rush hour traffic. It pains me to do so but I just get all overcome with festive cheer!

But, move over Mariah! Bog off Bing Crosby! Sayonara Shakin’ Stevens! Here I am giving you the ultimate* playlist for your Dutch Christmas office party dreams. Copping off in the stationary cupboard or photocopying various body parts is still optional but here we have 5 of the GREATEST* Dutch Christmas Songs EVER!

*a very small focus group was included in the construction of this list and it was a lot harder than you’d think.

So crack out the Advocaat and fill your face with kerstkransjes and let’s get this party started!