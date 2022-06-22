Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not. happy.

From friendly competition in Eurovision, to some of the worst wars in the history of humanity — Europe is a continent well-known for its rivalry.

So of course the Internet blew up after an amateur historian tried explaining European hospitality norms!

The map of truth

The map, accompanied by a long-ass thread of semi-well-informed historical analysis of hospitality norms, supposedly shows that northern Europeans are wayy less likely to offer their guests food than southerners.

This is blowing people’s minds, so as an amateur historian and sociologist I’m going to try to explain this development/ cultural artifact. pic.twitter.com/vNF0MMpMFK — Incompetent Beneficiary of Nepotism (@WallySierk) May 29, 2022

The scale, going from “almost always” to “very unlikely” has offended many a Scandinavian, shocked many an Italian, and provoked many a historian.

The Netherlands is steadily grounded on the “very unlikely” end of the scale, and lots of Tweeters recognized the trend:

My brother in law is Dutch and he asks people to pay for their food when they eat at his house. It’s fucking WILD. — dumpsterfire (@riffraffrumblin) May 30, 2022

It is so common in the Netherlands to send your child’s playdate to the playroom, while the family’s having a meal. I am glad I attended an international school with children with Turkish, Moroccan, Yoguslavian and Asian roots. We have never experienced those issues there! — Tim (@Timmiej1) May 28, 2022

Some even offering their own interpretations of the weird behaviour, suggesting that the inhospitable Dutch habits stem from their obsession with being efficient and organised:

Also, culture difference. The Dutch and Germans are about efficiency and planning. Arriving unannounced might mess up our plans which is seen as rude here because you insert yourself in another persons time without consent. Nonetheless we change plans and are hospitable. — Leeroypon (@LeeroyPon) May 30, 2022

That being said, there’s enough people disagreeing too:

No. I’ve been to several white households growing up, including European ones (French, Dutch, Belgians, etc). They always fed guests even when we weren’t sleeping over.



The Asian ones were insane. Chinese moms aren’t letting you leave until you’ve visibly gained weight lol. — Nerevar (@MauvaisEspoir) May 28, 2022

Um what?! I'm Dutch as well and I have never heard of this. It's so weird! — Roy (@Mr_Royboto) May 28, 2022

From hospitality to violence, and other interesting ideas

Look, I’m from Norway, and I’ve been living in the Netherlands for almost three years now, I know the map is at least a little bit true.

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve visited a Dutchie (or a Norwegian for that matter), and seen them slap their thighs with that characteristic “*sigh* well…”, before standing up and indirectly ushering me out of the door. It typically happens sometime between 16:30 and 18:30 — the Dutch like to eat early.

But why? Isn’t it just nice and gezellig to eat together with your guests? Well, first of all, not always. Northerners are very private people. Second of all, there miiiight be a historical reason explaining the behaviour.

According to the amateur historian on Twitter, people from Northern Germanic cultures (used to) consider serving someone food a sign of superiority, or in other words; if you’re being served food, you’re indebted to whoever serves you.

Debt (used to) bring about violence and force, which the Protestant church didn’t like. So, in their attempt to make society more egalitarian, more individualistic, less debt and status focused, and most importantly; less violent, northern societies supposedly stopped offering their guests food when they came over.

True or false?

I agree, it sounds like quite a stretch. I’ve always just assumed the habit was a random northern quirk that found steady footing in the fact that it’s pretty convenient.

After all, the Dutch are known for being extremely stingy, sending Tikkies for virtually nothing, and being very honest and direct.

It’s believable on its own just to say that they like kicking guests out before dinner, without dragging out a whole semi-correct historical explanation to prove it.

What do you think of the viral hospitality map? Funny, shocking, or offensive? Tell us in the comments!