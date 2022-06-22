Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not. happy.

From friendly competition in Eurovision, to some of the worst wars in the history of humanity — Europe is a continent well-known for its rivalry. 

So of course the Internet blew up after an amateur historian tried explaining European hospitality norms! 

The map of truth 

The map, accompanied by a long-ass thread of semi-well-informed historical analysis of hospitality norms, supposedly shows that northern Europeans are wayy less likely to offer their guests food than southerners. 

The scale, going from “almost always” to “very unlikely”  has offended many a Scandinavian, shocked many an Italian, and provoked many a historian. 

The Netherlands is steadily grounded on the “very unlikely” end of the scale, and lots of Tweeters recognized the trend: 

Some even offering their own interpretations of the weird behaviour, suggesting that the inhospitable Dutch habits stem from their obsession with being efficient and organised:

That being said, there’s enough people disagreeing too: 

From hospitality to violence, and other interesting ideas 

Look, I’m from Norway, and I’ve been living in the Netherlands for almost three years now, I know the map is at least a little bit true. 

I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve visited a Dutchie (or a Norwegian for that matter), and seen them slap their thighs with that characteristic “*sigh* well…”, before standing up and indirectly ushering me out of the door. It typically happens sometime between 16:30 and 18:30 — the Dutch like to eat early

READ MORE | This expat’s TikToks about weird Dutch habits went viral (because they’re relatable AF!)

But why? Isn’t it just nice and gezellig to eat together with your guests? Well, first of all, not always. Northerners are very private people. Second of all, there miiiight be a historical reason explaining the behaviour. 

According to the amateur historian on Twitter, people from Northern Germanic cultures (used to) consider serving someone food a sign of superiority, or in other words; if you’re being served food, you’re indebted to whoever serves you. 

Debt (used to) bring about violence and force, which the Protestant church didn’t like. So, in their attempt to make society more egalitarian, more individualistic, less debt and status focused, and most importantly; less violent, northern societies supposedly stopped offering their guests food when they came over. 

READ MORE | 7 reasons the Dutch don’t do debt

True or false? 

I agree, it sounds like quite a stretch. I’ve always just assumed the habit was a random northern quirk that found steady footing in the fact that it’s pretty convenient. 

After all, the Dutch are known for being extremely stingy, sending Tikkies for virtually nothing, and being very honest and direct

It’s believable on its own just to say that they like kicking guests out before dinner, without dragging out a whole semi-correct historical explanation to prove it. 

What do you think of the viral hospitality map? Funny, shocking, or offensive? Tell us in the comments!

