Have you ever struggled to impress upon your friends the fact that Dutch culture goes far beyond a love of kaas and broodjes? Fear no more, this expat’s viral videos perfectly encapsulate the Dutchies’ weird and wonderful cultural quirks.

Claudia Arroyo originally comes from Peru but as her Tik Tok videos will tell you, she — like many of us expats — fell for a Dutchie.

Life as a lovepat and mother in the Netherlands certainly has its challenges. Thankfully, Claudia has risen to meet them and she made sure to let the world in on some of her hilarious observations while she was at it.

Some weird obsessions

As with anyone’s Tik Tok profile, there’s a lot to unpack when you visit Claudia’s page — but let’s start with some interesting Dutch obsessions that she has noticed…

The Dutch obsession with Buienradar

I’m glad I’m not the only one who is confused by the Dutch’s unyielding trust in a rain radar app. I firmly believe that a Dutch person could be standing in the rain and yet deny that it is raining unless this app says so.

And cycling in the rain

Regardless of what Buienradar says, however, you can guarantee that nothing comes between a Dutchie and their bike. Come wind, rain, or snowfall — if a route can be cycled, it will be cycled.

Ad

Obscure cultural quirks

Claudia also made sure to shine the light on some of the more obscure aspects of Dutch culture. For example, anyone who has been living in the Netherlands for some time either has heard of (and maybe even experienced — if so, we are so sorry) the anxiety-inducing circle of death at Dutch birthday parties…

Even more obscure is the Dutch toilet calendar? Is this a thing? Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me when you consider how closely some Dutchies cling to their agendas. With all that scheduling, it’s probably best to keep yourself and others updated on future business whilst attending to toilet business.

The struggle of learning Dutch

Some of Claudia’s most popular videos are relating to the well-known struggle of learning Dutch. While expats certainly experience the Netherlands in different ways, I think there is one aspect of Dutch culture that we all collectively struggle with — is it “de” or “het“????

Some wholesome takes

Whilst Claudia enjoys poking fun at Dutchies, you can also see from her videos that she loves her life as an expat in the Netherlands. On her page, you can find moments of gratitude to the Dutch — as well as some wholesome and motivational content.

What cultural quirks have you noticed as an expat in the Netherlands? Tell us all about them in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva.