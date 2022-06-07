Dutch Quirk #109: Not dress formally when going out to a party

Birthdays, dinner parties, and even graduations. The Dutch prioritise comfort over vanity when it comes to partying, yet somehow manage to always look good. 🤔

It’s easy to show up to a Dutch party and feel severely overdressed compared to the other laid-back lowlanders in simple trousers and a T-shirt.

What is it?

Whether it’s a festival or a house party, the Dutch are always dressed in exceptionally casual outfits. In many cases a pair of shorts and a sweater will do the trick most of the time.

If you’re ever invited to a Dutch party, forget shiny leather shoes and a little black dress, just come with your favourite tee and some comfortable pants and you’ll blend right in. ✨

Why do they do it?

The classic Dutch way of travelling anywhere (including parties) almost always includes a bicycle. 🚲

The result? The Dutch have adapted their fashion style to their appraised cycling culture by wearing functional clothes for almost every occasion.

On another note, the weather in the Netherlands can never be trusted. While you can always check out the weather app, no one really knows the Dutch sky’s next move. 🌧

The combination of cycling and rain is definitely a struggle — and you can make that struggle a little easier by wearing practical clothes.

A festive outing won’t stop the Dutch from dressing functionally and enjoying the night without constantly tugging on their dress or slipping over the wet floor with 15 cm heels. 👠

Why is it quirky?

In Mediterranean countries, like Italy or Monaco, a party calls for people to wear their most flashy and extravagant outfits.

Other Northern-European countries such as the United Kingdom and Ireland also have the lavish standard of guests dressing up for each occasion.

While the Dutch can always go for a fancy look, most of the time, their party dress codes involve nothing more than what suits their comfort — and you know what, we respect that.

Should you join in?

Absolutely! There’s no harm in loosening up your clothing attire to enjoy a function comfortably with your fellow Dutch partygoers.

Though, context matters — meaning it’s probably best not to show up at a party gala in denim shorts and flip-flops. 🩴

Do you prefer going for a casual or a formal dress code when going to a party? Tell us in the comments below!