Dutch Quirk #25: Have a whole conversation with two-syllable words

While the Dutch can be very direct in conversation, it’s common to hear them spout out those short gibberish-sounding words. Ja ja… 🙄

While words like poe poe or nou nou may not sound like much at first, you’ll see that the Dutch are able to speak with only a few words. Though, it takes a special ear to recognize what each of them actually means! 😆

What is it?

The Dutch have many peculiar ways to express themselves without saying a single word that exists in a dictionary! But, what do they all actually mean? We got you covered! 💯

Here are some of the most popular two-syllable Dutch words and their English meanings:

Dutch English Zo zo Well well… Nou nou Slightly impressed Poe poe (Un)Impressed – depending on inflection Ja ja (quickly) Don’t rush me! Ja ja (slowly) I don’t believe you… Hé hé (pronunciation: hey hey) Wait a minute… Hè hè (pronunciation: heh heh) Finally! Nou (slowly) I doubt that… Ja, doei! No way! Ho ho Wait a minute!

Why do they do it?

The Dutch have a very expressive way of communicating their thoughts! Some of these small words can be formally defined as modal particles. 🤓

Modal particles are commonly used in the Dutch language to add a particular mood to what someone is saying. Dutch people can also use the same word in different ways, which can totally change the meaning of a sentence!

Let’s take these two sentences for example:

Hè hè, my food is here! → My food is finally here!

Hé hé, my food is here! → Wait a bit! My food just got here!

In Dutch spoken language, inflexion is super important to get your message across to the other person! Who knew the Dutch language would be so complicated? 🙄

Why is it quirky?

The Dutch have a way of speaking that is quirky in itself because most of what they’re saying can’t be found in other languages.

Many words, like the two-syllable expressions, or Dutch idioms don’t make any sense outside of the Netherlands! Saying ho ho in English will either sound like you’re imitating Santa Claus or you just called someone quite an inappropriate name. 😆

In fact, many of the Dutch words in spoken language are completely untranslatable. For example, words like gezellig or uitbuiken don’t actually mean anything in English or any other language for that matter!

Should you join in?

Absolutely! You’ll definitely make the Dutchies go poe poe by using those mini Dutch words! As long as you know how and when to use them.🤔

While these words come as second nature to the Dutch, they can be difficult to memorise as an international — but you got this!

