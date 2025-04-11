- Advertisement -

Getting a Dutch driving licence isn’t just a rite of passage — it’s an investment. And a pricey one at that! But how much does a driving licence cost in the Netherlands?

I recently got my Dutch driving licence and was quite surprised by the cost. It turns out that the Netherlands is the second-most expensive country in the world to get a driver’s licence, with the average cost sitting at €3,125, according to the CBR (Central Office for Motor Vehicle Driver Testing).

But don’t panic just yet! If you’re an expat with previous driving experience, your total cost could be much lower, especially if you pass the exams on the first go.

Overview of driving licence costs in the Netherlands

Between lessons, exams, and application fees, the total cost of a Dutch driving licence varies. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Item Approximate cost English theory exam €55 Theory exam preparation materials €40 to €125 Health declaration €45.25 Driving lessons with an instructor €650+ (Based on 10 hours of lessons at an average price of €65 to €70) Practical exam €138.50 to €195 + additional driving school fees of approximately €138.50 Driver’s licence fees €52.10 + cost of passport photos

On average, expect to pay between €750 and €3,500, depending on your driving experience and how many lessons you need.

Cost breakdown of getting a Dutch driving licence in 2025

The overall cost of your Dutch driving licence is made up of the following.

Driving lessons (€65 to €70 per lesson)

Driving lessons are the biggest expense, with most people needing about 40 hours of lessons before taking their practical exam.

However, if you’re an experienced driver, you might only need 10 to 20 hours of lessons, significantly reducing your costs.

Things that affect your lesson costs:

Driving school rates: Prices vary, so compare schools and choose one which appears honest and not just interested in selling you as many lessons as possible. You can check driving school success rates online.

Prices vary, so compare schools and choose one which appears honest and not just interested in selling you as many lessons as possible. You can check driving school success rates online. Your skill level: If you’re a seasoned driver, you’ll need fewer lessons.

If you’re a seasoned driver, you’ll need fewer lessons. Package deals: Some schools offer discounts for bulk lesson purchases.

Theory exam and preparation materials (€55)

Before you can hit the road, you need to pass the CBR theory exam. The exam fee is €55, but preparation materials can cost anywhere from €40 to €125, depending on whether you buy books or take an online course.

Don’t underestimate this test! The CBR reports that in 2023, only 38.6% of people passed their theory test on the first attempt. That means many people had to pay for a resit.

Health declaration (€45.25+)

Submitting your health declaration is an essential part of your Dutch driver’s licence. It’s a series of questions about your health and costs just under €50 to submit.

However, if any of your answers are flagged, you might need to pay to attend specialists to get clearance for driving in the Netherlands.

Practical driving exam (€138.50 to €350)

The driving test itself isn’t cheap. Booking a practical exam through the CBR costs €138.50, but most people take their test through their driving school — which adds extra costs.

What you’ll pay:

CBR practical exam fee: €138.50

€138.50 Driving school car rental for exam: Approx. €138.50 + VAT, but some schools might charge more

Cost of applying for a Dutch driving licence (€52.10 – €75)

Passed your exams? Time to apply for your Dutch licence! The standard fee for a Dutch driving licence is €52.10, but if you need to hit the road fast, an urgent application costs €75.

You’ll also need passport photos, so add an extra €10 to €20 if you don’t have them ready.

Cost of exchanging a foreign driving licence

If you’re lucky, you can simply exchange your foreign licence for a Dutch one, meaning you might not need to go through this process at all.

Who can exchange their licence?

EU/EEA citizens: Easy swap, no extra tests needed.

Easy swap, no extra tests needed. Expats with the 30% ruling: Can often exchange their home licence for a Dutch one.

Can often exchange their home licence for a Dutch one. Some non-EU licences: Depends on agreements between countries and the Netherlands.

Exchanging your licence costs about €52, and processing time varies per municipality.

Ways to save money on your Dutch driving licence

Looking a bit pricey? Here’s how to keep those costs down:

Choose a driving school with a high pass rate – The national average pass rate is 50% , but you can check individual school rates.

– The national average pass rate is , but you can check individual school rates. Book lessons in bulk: Many schools offer discounts for 10+ lesson packages.

Many schools offer discounts for 10+ lesson packages. Ace your theory test: The fewer times you take it, the less you spend.

Common mistakes to avoid when getting a Dutch driving license

If you’re looking to save some pennies, make sure not to become a victim of the following mistakes:

Failing the theory exam: Too many people underestimate this test (remember that 38.6% pass rate!). Study properly to avoid retaking it.

Too many people underestimate this test (remember that 38.6% pass rate!). Study properly to avoid retaking it. Choosing the wrong driving school: A bad instructor can lead to more lessons than necessary.

A bad instructor can lead to than necessary. Skipping package deals: Single lessons add up quickly, whereas a package might include everything (lessons + exams + car rental).

A Dutch driving licence is expensive, but planning ahead can help keep costs in check.

Expect to pay anywhere from €750 to €3,500, depending on how many lessons you need.

Expats with driving experience will likely pay less, especially if they pass the exams on the first try. Do your research, choose a reputable driving school, and check for package deals to save money.

Did you get your driving licence in the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments!