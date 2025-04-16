‘Show me your Netherlands’: Dutch fish doorbell goes viral thanks to comedian John Oliver

The newest Dutch celebrities 🐟

NewsEntertainmentWeird
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
john-oliver-with-a-group-of-fish-swimming-in-the-background
Image: DutchReview

The Netherlands is gaining international attention this week. Is it NATO-related news? Is it Max Verstappen? Nope, it’s because of good old Dutch fish. 🐟

On Monday, comedian John Oliver spent a full ten minutes of his show, Last Week Tonight, talking about the Utrecht fish doorbell, and we’re still laughing about it.

We’re not alone, either — after the show aired, the website received four times its usual visitors, according to NU.nl.

Help a fish out

The segment appeared on an episode about Trump’s tariffs because the doorbell is (apparently 👀) wonderful enough to distract people from the chaos of US politics.

So, what’s this fish doorbell powerful enough to make you forget about democracy ending?

Well, it’s actually an underwater livestream in front of the Utrecht Weerdsluis lock. If you see a fish, you can press the virtual lock and let the fish in.

And that’s your good deed of the day done. 😉

‘Show me your Netherlands’

Oliver got very excited about the cause, but he also offered some constructive criticism.

He thought there was not enough excitement to be seen on the underwater camera.

Thankfully, he’s a man of action, so he invited the hit R&B singer Mario to sing a song to “help fish get in the mood” — proving that sex sells (even if it’s fish sex).

He also set up his own website, showmeyournetherlands.com, where people can press the fish doorbell or be redirected to the official Utrecht site.

“You can only dream of this kind of beautiful attention,” said ecologist and creator of the fish doorbell, Mark Van Heukelum, to the NOS.

It helps that the attention wasn’t just beautiful, but also hilarious: “I was laughing my head off. It was bizarre and above all a very positive story,” thought Mark.

Did you know about Utrecht’s fish doorbell? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
This business account is perfect for freelancers in the Netherlands: here’s why
Next article
5 things to do on King’s Day to celebrate the Dutch way
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

There will now be 28 trains per hour between The Hague and Rotterdam (and we’re pretty happy)

Say doei to endless delays and hoi to stress-free travel: the NS has a new plan for the Hague-Rotterdam route,...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

There will now be 28 trains per hour between The Hague and Rotterdam (and we’re pretty happy)

Federica Marconi - 0
Say doei to endless delays and hoi to stress-free travel: the NS has a new plan for the Hague-Rotterdam route, and it's shaping up...

5 things to do on King’s Day to celebrate the Dutch way

Noah Bloem - 0
It’s almost that time of year again: King’s Day. 🧡 The day to party, drink, buy and sell random things — and forget even...

This business account is perfect for freelancers in the Netherlands: here’s why

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Managing your finances as an international in the Netherlands can be difficult, but it becomes a whole other level of complex if you’re also...

It's happening