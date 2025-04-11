I tried an eSIM in the Netherlands: Here’s why you should too

eSIMs are a handy option for travellers to the Netherlands, saving you data roaming fees and offering seamless connectivity.

I’ve done the whole “frantically scour the airport for a SIM vendor” thing before, and it definitely wasn’t the smoothest start to my trip. Wiser this time around, I decided to spare myself the headache and opt for an eSIM.

What is an eSIM — and how does it work? An eSIM (also known as an ‘embedded SIM’) is a virtual SIM card that allows you to connect to a mobile network. Saving you the hassle of fumbling with a tiny plastic card, eSIMs have to be downloaded to your phone — ensuring that you can keep your regular SIM while also connecting to a new network upon arrival.

Why I opted for an eSIM instead of a regular Dutch SIM card

Honestly, while I might love travelling, the last thing I want to do after a long international flight is hunt down a little airport kiosk selling prepaid SIM cards.

I’m also a bit scared that my original SIM card might get lost in the chaos of inserting a prepaid SIM, making my way through immigration, and picking up my luggage.

As eSIMs can be bought and installed before you travel, you needn’t worry about scouring the airport for a kiosk selling prepaid SIMs. Image: Freepik

And what about SIM-only plans, you might ask? Well, given that SIM-only plans in the Netherlands often require you to have a Dutch bank account, they aren’t an accessible option for tourists or internationals who’ve just landed.

With an eSIM, things are just… easy. All I need to do is activate my plan once I land and I’m sorted. 💅

What made me choose Holafly

Like flavours of Dutch drop (liquorice), there are oodles of eSIM providers out there.

However, I had a very specific list of requirements that I wanted from an eSIM: unlimited data, customisable plans, a speedy and stable connection, and excellent reviews.

The only provider that 100% fit the bill? Holafly.

What I liked about using an eSIM in the Netherlands

I’ve already touched on the convenience aspect of using eSIMs, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of why I opted for one.

I found my new eSIM surprisingly easy to set up

As a self-professed tech dinosaur, lengthy instruction manuals are the bane of my existence, and I was dreading the process of setting up my eSIM.

In reality, however, the steps were shockingly simple:

I purchased my eSIM on the Holafly website, specifying my location (the Netherlands) and the number of days I needed data for (35),

Received a QR code via e-mail and scanned it on my mobile phone,

Installed my eSIM via the code, and

Followed some instructions to set it up.

I also appreciated the fact that the instructions were thoroughly uncomplicated — and that Holafly offers 24/7 support for the rare occasion when (or if 😉) you run into any issues.

I didn’t need to rely on dodgy public Wi-Fi

Although public Wi-Fi might seem like an absolute lifesaver when you’re on the road, it’s the equivalent of walking to a tourist trap with a sign that reads “please pickpocket me”.

Though convenient, public WiFi can play host to a whole host of nefarious entities. Image: Freepik

Airports, public transport services, and cafés are prime hunting grounds for hackers — with the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security noting that some scammers even mimic the names of trusted Wi-Fi networks to lure you in.

Even with a VPN activated, I’m not particularly keen to risk connecting to an unsecured network. Thankfully, my Holafly eSIM could be activated instantly upon arrival, helping me avoid potential data threats.

I only paid for as much mobile data as I actually needed

If I had to pick my favourite feature of Holafly eSIMs, it’d be the sheer customisability of their plans.

Most eSIM providers have set durations for how many days’ worth of data you can buy, and they typically only offer a maximum of 30 days. If, like me, you want a package that’s valid for longer than 30 days, this means that you’ll probably need to splurge on two 30-day plans. 😬

In contrast, Holafly’s pay-for-what-you-use system spared me the hassle of overpaying for data. I was able to specify exactly how many days I wanted data for, with no wasted gigs or last-minute top-ups needed.

I got access to unlimited data and excellent coverage

In the Netherlands, getting an unlimited mobile data connection usually requires a Dutch bank account — which, in turn, requires you to have registered for a BSN (or citizen service number).

With instant connectivity, eSIMs bypass all the Dutch bureaucracy of getting a SIM plan in the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

With my Holafly eSIM, I didn’t need to jump through those bureaucratic hoops, as I had immediate access to my unlimited data.

Even better, since Holafly has partnered with Dutch mobile provider KPN for their Dutch eSIMs, I also had access to one of the fastest and most expansive 5G networks in the country.

(Oh, and myy connection isn’t stingy, either — I can share up to 500MB per day with my travel partners.)

What I didn’t like about using an eSIM in the Netherlands

If visiting the Netherlands has taught me anything, it’s that there’s a downside to pretty much everything (*cough* Dutch rain ⛈️ *cough*) — and the same is true of my Holafly eSIM.

My eSIM was pricier than a Dutch mobile phone connection

I’ll be upfront: eSIMs aren’t a cheap option. For example, my Holafly eSIM cost $79.90 (roughly €74) for a 35-day connection.

In contrast, unlimited data SIM-only plans from Dutch providers tend to cost less than half of that price — with introductory plans ranging from €21.50 to €32.50 per month.

However, as SIM-only plans in the Netherlands typically require you to have a Dutch bank account, this was a cost I was willing to bear.

I couldn’t get a Dutch mobile number with my eSIM

Given that Holafly’s eSIMs are data-only, you won’t be given a local number or calling credits.

READ MORE | Making international calls from the Netherlands: The best providers in 2025

This wasn’t a huge deal for me, as most of the apps I used didn’t require a Dutch number (like Google Maps, Spotify, and WhatsApp).

Although many eSIM services (such as Holafly) don’t yet offer a Dutch number, you do get oodles of data — more than enough to WhatsApp to your heart’s content. Image: Freepik

However, it’s something to consider if you want food delivery or need transport services, as some of these might require a local number to register.

Final thoughts: Is an eSIM a smart choice when travelling to the Netherlands?

Whether an eSIM is the best choice for you will likely depend on the length of your stay and your data requirements.

However, if you want to avoid the dangers of unsecured Wi-Fi networks, skip the hassle of hunting for a SIM at the airport, and enjoy instant connectivity, then I’d highly recommend checking out an eSIM.

Have you used Holafly before? Share your experience in the comments below!