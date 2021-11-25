Living in the NetherlandsMovingWorking

Expat workers rejoice; you’re invited to Share Your Voice

The thought of a delightfully Dutch life whisked you away on a journey in search of a job in the Netherlands — and jippie, you’re here!

Or perhaps it happened the other way around, where the Netherlands just happened to be the destination of a dream job you’ve landed. Well, what a plus! 

We’re sure that between acing your new job and navigating the ins and outs of Dutch health insurances and holiday allowance — you’ve seen a lot and kept loads of notes on it all. ✍️

It’s all in the day of life as a labour migrant in the Netherlands. Yet weirdly enough, many Dutch people know little about this section of society — and as a result, ignorance prevails. In addition, there is a lot of talk about labour migrants, but hardly any talk with labour migrants — this is where you come in.

How to share your voice

Share My Voice is an independent research panel made up of and for labour migrants. The panel conducts brief surveys so that the Netherlands can hear and understand the voice of this important segment of Dutch society. If you’re already familiar with their surveys, you know what to do. 👇

Now, for those of you who are new, let’s talk about Share My Voice. To voice your opinion as someone who walked the walk, Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten — a.k.a The Knowledge Center of Labor Migrants — have created a quick and easy breezy survey for you to complete by following the steps below. 💪

  • Start by heading to this link to complete the survey. The survey is available in Dutch, English, German, and Polish so feel free to flex those language muscles.
  • Complete the survey by answering questions about your professional life. For this round of Share My Voice, the questions will revolve around training and education at work, along with your future plans in the Netherlands or elsewhere.
  • Submit your survey. It’s as simple and easy as that!

The whole survey process shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes and you’ll even receive a small gift at the end — how neat. 👏

Why your voice is valuable?

For all the reasons above. All the experiences, steps, and corners you’ve either crossed or are still struggling with are valid, important, and so very unique to your own journey.

The Netherlands needs labour migrants. Currently, hundreds of thousands of labour migrants from around the world work in the Netherlands, and many companies cannot manage without them. 

This is why it’s so important to share your experience! Your input can help shape how this country greets and treats a very large section of its society. Will you share your voice? 

Got some other thoughts about living in the Netherlands that aren’t in the survey? Share them with us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Milkos/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

