The Netherlands could be the first country where people don’t own cars, says Siemens

Say doei to the auto: German manufacturing company Siemens predicts that the Netherlands will be one of the first countries in the world where car ownership disappears.

The company believes this will happen due to a revolutionary travel app that is in the works.

“A kind of 9292,” the app will allow travellers to plan their trip from door to door. It will include transport shared bicycles, scooters, and cars, as well as the regular bus, train, tram, etc. Olivier Gueydan, CEO of the Dutch branch Siemens Mobility tells AD.

The app will begin testing by next spring before becoming available to everyone. 📱

READ NEXT | Goodbye OV card, hello paying for Dutch public transport with phone or bank card!

No more cars in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is the first entire country where Siemens will roll out the app. Gueydan says that the Dutch dense population and intricate rail network makes it a prime candidate.

“The Dutch are more likely to embrace new technologies than the Germans or the French and are often among the early adapters.”

READ NEXT | Hop on the hyperloop! Dutch hyperloop receives €15 million funding boost

Owning a car in the Netherlands can be very expensive with gas prices, parking, maintenance, road tax, etc. Despite that, car ownership has grown nearly 14 percent in the past decade. Still, Gueydan remains hopeful.

“Planning your trip door-to-door, without having to own a car yourself, is the future, says Gueydan. “You can already see that many young people are not interested in car ownership.”

What do you think about Siemens prediction of no car ownership in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: twinsterphoto/Depositphotos