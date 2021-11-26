The Netherlands could be the first country where people don’t own cars, says Siemens

Nicole Ogden
Say doei to the auto: German manufacturing company Siemens predicts that the Netherlands will be one of the first countries in the world where car ownership disappears.

The company believes this will happen due to a revolutionary travel app that is in the works.

“A kind of 9292,” the app will allow travellers to plan their trip from door to door. It will include transport shared bicycles, scooters, and cars, as well as the regular bus, train, tram, etc. Olivier Gueydan, CEO of the Dutch branch Siemens Mobility tells AD.

The app will begin testing by next spring before becoming available to everyone. 📱

No more cars in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is the first entire country where Siemens will roll out the app. Gueydan says that the Dutch dense population and intricate rail network makes it a prime candidate.

“The Dutch are more likely to embrace new technologies than the Germans or the French and are often among the early adapters.”

Owning a car in the Netherlands can be very expensive with gas prices, parking, maintenance, road tax, etc. Despite that, car ownership has grown nearly 14 percent in the past decade. Still, Gueydan remains hopeful.

“Planning your trip door-to-door, without having to own a car yourself, is the future, says Gueydan. “You can already see that many young people are not interested in car ownership.”

What do you think about Siemens prediction of no car ownership in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

