Dutch cabinet to discuss new measures: here’s what’s on the table

With potential new measures on the horizon, there’s been talk about whether schools should close their doors or not. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised the cabinet to keep the education sector open.

According to the NOS, MPs are discussing potential new measures in the Cathuis this afternoon as a response to the record number of rising coronavirus infections and a potential code black scenario.

Some of these measures include possibly shutting down schools, gyms, hairdressers, and other businesses.

OMT advice

However, the OMT has advised the cabinet against shutting down schools, despite the high number of infections in educational institutions.

They believe that doing so would have harmful effects on students. 👩🏼‍🎓

The cabinet must still decide whether they will listen to the OMT’s advice or enforce the closure of schools anyway.

Looming press conference

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference tomorrow evening at 19:00 announcing the potential new measures.

