Dutch cabinet to discuss new measures: here’s what’s on the table

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
boy-leaning-over-desk-wearing-mask
Image: sbartsmediagmail.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/355868786/stock-photo-coronavirus-outbreak-lockdown-school-closures.html

With potential new measures on the horizon, there’s been talk about whether schools should close their doors or not. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised the cabinet to keep the education sector open.

According to the NOS, MPs are discussing potential new measures in the Cathuis this afternoon as a response to the record number of rising coronavirus infections and a potential code black scenario.

Some of these measures include possibly shutting down schools, gyms, hairdressers, and other businesses.

OMT advice

However, the OMT has advised the cabinet against shutting down schools, despite the high number of infections in educational institutions.

They believe that doing so would have harmful effects on students. 👩🏼‍🎓

The cabinet must still decide whether they will listen to the OMT’s advice or enforce the closure of schools anyway.

Looming press conference

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference tomorrow evening at 19:00 announcing the potential new measures.

What do you think about the possible new measures and the OMT’s advice? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: sbartsmediagmail.com/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch hospital asks employees infected with COVID-19 to continue working
Next articleExpat workers rejoice; you’re invited to Share Your Voice
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch hospital asks employees infected with COVID-19 to continue working

Whilst certain cabinet members are of the opinion that a code black scenario is a distant worry, the situation in...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Expat workers rejoice; you’re invited to Share Your Voice

Farah Al Mazouni -
The thought of a delightfully Dutch life whisked you away on a journey in search of a job in the Netherlands — and jippie,...

Dutch cabinet to discuss new measures: here’s what’s on the table

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
With potential new measures on the horizon, there's been talk about whether schools should close their doors or not. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT)...

Dutch hospital asks employees infected with COVID-19 to continue working

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Whilst certain cabinet members are of the opinion that a code black scenario is a distant worry, the situation in Zuyderland hospital in South...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X